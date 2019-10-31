JASPER — Two teams have advantaged in the Jasper Junior High Basketball Tournament.
The Valley Springs junior girls advanced to the semifinals with a 40-24 win over Omaha while the Valley Springs junior boys warmed up for a 46-26 win over Cotter.
Junior Girls
Valley Springs’ junior girls had a double-digit lead at halftime on the way to posting a 40-24 win.
The Junior Lady Tigers held Omaha to three points in the first period. The squad moved their lead from 10-3 at the end of the first break to 23-12 midway through the game.
Valley Springs increased its lead to 33-14 after three breaks.
Nine Junior Lady Tigers scored led by Aiden Gorton with 12 points. Tia Morris added 10, Karyce Flud six, Kamryn Miller three, Tayla Trammell, Macy Willis, Tinley Williams, Olivia Moore two each and Landry King one.
Omaha was led by Katelyn Rogers with 10 points. Shelby Whitehurst added six Drew McKinney five and Taylor Evans and Tristan Kimberlin two each.
Junior Boys
Valley Springs warmed up in the second half on the way to posting a 46-26 win over Cotter.
The Junior Tigers trailed, 5-4, after the first period before easing to an 11-8 halftime lead.
Holding Cotter to two points in the third period, the Junior Tigers moved ahead, 24-10, with one period left.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Jimmy Reed with 20 points. Dason Hensley added eight, Maddax Johnson and Peyton Carnahan five each, Kaden Horn and Levi Carey three each and Blain Roberson two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.