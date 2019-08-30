I am not a big fan of stores. I do know that I need them. In the Brasel world, plans change quickly.
Those plans usually require picking up something along the way to make the trip much better. No, we don’t have time for Amazon to deliver it the next day.
Many moons ago, I had the opportunity to talk with David Glass about baseball when he was visiting the Harrison Wal-Mart. It was only a five-minute conversation, but we discussed the Kansas City Royals.
Little did I know that the man was going to buy them some five years later.
He shelled out $96 million for them in 2000.
Glass was the CEO of Wal-Mart, so throwing away $96 million was probably not a big deal to him.
I really dreaded him taking ownership of the Royals. Kansas City needed an infusion of money. Glass had that money, but he also got that money the Wal-Mart way. That means to squeeze every penny tight.
After a few years of status quo, a decision was made to put money in the farm system of the team. It was a great move to put the Double A franchise in Springdale. The Naturals are a “natural” fit for Northwest Arkansas.
That move is the way you have to go for any team. An example of that is the building of the Razorback football team. It is a process. While there are no farm teams for Arkansas football, it can demonstrate the growth that is needed to achieve a goal and the length of time that is needed.
Pro baseball takes a lot longer to build and Glass was able to put the right people in place to build the franchise.
That came by putting together the right athletes to win a World Series ring.
This week some noted sources, that are close to the Royals, stated that Glass is in negotiation to sell the team.
At first, I was a little worried about John Sherman (not Harrison’s John Sherman) buying the team. He had a stake in the Cleveland Indians and I thought he might look to move the team. Kansas City is the third smallest market of all Major League Baseball teams.
However, Sherman was a Royals season ticket holder before he bought a share of the Indians. He had to cut all ties to the Royals when he became a part owner of the Indians.
However, Sherman did keep his skybox in Arrowhead Stadium and attends the Chiefs games faithfully. So, I believe that his heart is in Kansas City.
Glass is committed to Kansas City and I feel that if he sells to Sherman and his group of investors, then it will be for the team to stay where it is.
I was living in Kansas City when the sports complex was built. That was way back in the dark ages of the early 70s. It was great foresight by the leadership of the city to put the two stadiums next to each other. This meant only one underground tunnel having to be built to accommodate both stadiums. One huge parking lot for both stadiums. One set of roads to take traffic quickly out of the stadiums after the games.
The leases for the Chiefs and Royals run out in 2031. That leads to speculation that the team might leave town.
However, with Sherman around, the town can breath a little easier.
Also, if Sherman is the new owner, the pocketbook might get a little looser and with the solid farm clubs, it could be a magic time to be a Royals fan.
Glass is a good business man. He bought low for $96 million and now is about to sell for $1 billion. It seems it would be a good time to be a Glass grandchild.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
