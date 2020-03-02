STRAWBERRY — The trip to Hillcrest High School for the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament was the last for Western Grove on Thursday night.
The Warriors let a one-possession game slip away in the fourth period and were defeated by Mammoth Spring in the opening round, 53-44.
Zack Bolin scored four points in the first quarter to lead Western Grove to an 11-7 lead at the first break.
Mammoth Spring took the lead in the second period and continued the momentum to a 22-19 lead at halftime.
Carsen Parker hit a pair of treys and scored eight points in the third along with buckets by Bolin and Blake Reddell to narrow the gap to a 33-31 deficit to enter the fourth period.
Bolin tallied seven points in the final eight minutes while Gage Freeman and Parker put up another three points each.
Mammoth Springs scored 20 points in the fourth to offset the 13 points from Western Grove to end the Warrior’s season.
Bolin finished with 17 points. Parker added 14, Reddell and Freeman seven each and Walker Robinson two.
