Things from my childhood have changed. We as a society are more informed… I guess. We as a society are much more intolerant of other people if their views do not match ours.
This week, the Washington Redskins decided that they would change their mascot name. This came after pressure.
This isn’t the first change for a Washington professional team. Some may not remember the changing of a name for the basketball team. The Washington Wizards, which may offend me because I don’t like Harry Potter, was the Washington Bullets.
The crime in the Washington, D.C. area was so bad that every time the Washington Bullets name was heard, there was a shooting. Before getting offended by this statement, this is a tongue-and-cheek column. No mascot name can create action of crime.
If we are going to ban mascot names, there are a few other native American names on some teams.
There are the Atlanta Braves and the Cleveland Indians.
Notice, I didn’t list the Kansas City Chiefs in this list of names. Kansas City’s football team came from Dallas and the team was named after the mayor of Kansas City that helped the team come north to KC.
This mayor was nicknamed “Chief.” Of course he was a politician and he had a past as well.
What about the Chicago Blackhawks? Is it OK to name a team after a tribe?
Since I am a Kansas City fan, I am offended by people that steal things and create havoc. For example, there is the Oakland Raiders… or Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, the Raiders can’t steal a win now.
Then there are the Minnesota Vikings. Vikings are not nice people and neither are the (Pittsburgh) Pirates or the (Tampa Bay) Buccaneers.
If we can name teams after bad people, can we name them after good people and not offend others? How about the New Orleans Saints? Should the Saints be getting flak for their mascot? How about the Angels or Padres?
How about people that have a fear of weather? Does the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Seattle Storm of the WNBA offend these people?
How about all of the people with credit card debt? Does the San Diego (or Los Angeles or whatever city has this team) Chargers? Does the name Chargers offend in-debt people?
I am a southern boy and will always be one. Should I be offended by the Yankees?
I am also a very large boy, so are all of you skinny kids offended that there are two Giant teams that are named after me.
Then let’s look at Arkansas. The Razorback is a great mascot name. Does this name offend those people that don’t eat bacon?
I am offended by a mascot that uses laundry detergent as a name. Us dirty people are offended by Tide.
One of my favorite things to eat is free range chicken. I am against animals being caged. So, we need to remove Bears, Tigers, Panthers, Rams, etc. from our list of accessible mascot names.
In the state of Arkansas, there are more than 30 schools that have mascots closely related to the Native American society… ie Warriors, Seminoles, Blackhawks… etc. Will they have to be renamed?
It is really time that we all put on our big boy pants and breathe. No, don’t say a word, breathe.
This column was written in jest (the second time that I have mentioned this) so, I don’t expect any emails stating how I offended you. If you were offended, please see the previous paragraph.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
