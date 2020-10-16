Blankets in the bleachers and hot chocolate at the concession stand are becoming the new normal as falling temperatures take hold on the high school football season.
The Heart of the Ozarks has four teams taking to the field on Friday evening.
Two games will be at home while two schools will load the buses for road games.
5-1 Harrison and 4-1 Vilonia square off at F.S. Garrison Stadium for a pivotal 5A-West matchup. Both squads are sitting at a 2-0 conference record and are alone with Morrilton as the only undefeated teams in the 5A-West race. The Eagles are coming off a bye week after a cancelled game against Pea Ridge. The Goblins are riding a three-game winning streak after big wins over Ozark and Alma. Last week was a 33-29 win after a defensive play before the final buzzer led Harrison to a victory.
In the 4A-1, only one local team will be playing this week.
Green Forest is still looking for their first win of the season and will be hard pressed to find it on Friday as they host the Elk of Elkins. The visiting team is 5-0 on the season and will enter the contest with extra rest after last week’s game was cancelled with Berryville.
Carroll County’s Berryville Bobcats will be idle for their second week in a row and the third of the season as they had to cancel their game with Gravette due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Yellville-Summit is preparing for this to be the week for a Panther win. After a big win to start the season, the Panthers haven’t checked the win column since. This week they travel to face a winless Conway Christian team.
Marshall continues its 8-Man schedule by traveling to Spring Hill.
All games kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday
