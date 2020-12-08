MAMMOTH SPRING — The Harrison Lady Goblins basketball team started the season in the hole.
The two players with the most experience for the squad started the season on the bench with injuries. Seniors Sydney Shrum and Brynn Oleson were getting a late start to the season.
Monday night Shrum was back in uniform for Harrison and the Lady Goblins benefited from having one of their stars back.
Shrum pitched in 13 points and Harrison left Mammoth Spring with a 60-55 win in the first game for the Lady Goblins in two weeks.
With 1:09 left in the game, Mariah Hudson of Harrison found her teammate Madison Bell under the basket. Bell took the pass and gave the Lady Goblins a five-point lead.
The Lady Bears took 30 seconds before launching a trey that found the bottom of the net to make it a one-possession contest at 57-55.
Mammoth Spring was quick to foul and Hudson went to the free throw line. She upped the Harrison lead to three points with 22.4 seconds left in the game.
The Lady Bears were working to get a 3-pointer off to tie the game, but Shrum ended all hopes of the tying shot as she stole the basketball. Mammoth Spring fouled her to send her to the free throw line.
Shrum sealed the win by hitting two free throws.
Harrison was leading 16-13 near the end of the first period. Shrum had checked into the contest and then responded with back-to-back treys in the final 16.4 seconds of the first period. The second shot beat the buzzer.
The Lady Goblins led 22-13.
Mammoth Spring opened the second period with five points, but Harrison answered with a Hudson shot, a 3-pointer from Alex Hill and a free throw from Shaylee Ward.
That charity toss gave the Lady Goblins a double-digit lead at 28-18 with 3:10 left.
Harrison led at halftime, 30-21.
Shrum converted a three-point play to give Harrison its largest lead of the game at 38-27.
At the 4:11 mark of the third period, Hudson scored to push the Harrison lead back to 11 points.
Then the game took a bad turn for the Lady Goblins.
Mammoth Spring scored the next 11 points to tie the contest.
Hill connected on one of two free throw attempts to recapture the Harrison lead.
With 24 seconds left, Mammoth Spring took a 43-41 lead after hitting a long bomb.
Shrum hit her second of her three quarter-ending scores of the night. She connected on a short jumper to send the game into the fourth quarter tied at 43.
It didn’t take long for senior Maggie Salmon to put Harrison in the driver’s seat in the fourth period. She hit a trey and followed that up with two free throws in the opening 51 seconds of the final period.
Harrison never gave up the lead the rest of the way.
Leading Harrison in scoring was Hill with 16 points. Hudson added 14, Shrum 13, Bell six, Salmon five, Claire Cecil three, Clare Barger two and Ward one.
