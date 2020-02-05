CALICO ROCK — The Western Grove basketball teams look to finish in the top three of the 1A-2 this season.
On Tuesday night the Warriors secured third place with a 72-50 win over Calico Rock. The Lady Warriors still have a little work to do to earn the third seed, but they downed Calico Rock, 61-41.
The Western Junior Warriors recorded a third place finish in the league race with a 40-29 win over Calico Rock.
Senior Boys
Western Grove held Calico Rock to seven points in the fourth period to post a 72-50 win.
Heading into the final period with a 49-43 lead, Western Grove hit 11-of-15 free throw attempts to seal the win and move on to a victory.
The Warriors had five players hit a bucket in the decisive fourth period to seal the win. Blake Reddell hit two field goals. He ended the fourth scoring six points while Zack Bolin and Gage Freeman added five each.
Western Grove started on the short end of the scoreboard after the first period. The Pirates led, 14-8. However, this started to warm up for the visitors in the second. Reddell hit seven points as the Warriors moved ahead at intermission, 28-23.
Bolin picked up the hot hand in the third. He hit two treys and added two other field goals as the Warriors added a point to their lead.
Leading Western Grove in scoring was Bolin with 21 points. Reddell added 19, Freeman 12, Marcus Bunch seven, Carsen Parker six and Preston Savage five.
Senior Girls
The Lady Warriors still have a little work to do to earn the No. 3 seed in the league. Tuesday night they defeated Calico Rock, 61-41.
Western Grove blew the game open in the third period. The Lady Warriors scored 25 points which included the team hitting seven 3-pointers.
Skyler Shatswell hit three long range shots with Brooklynn Baker getting two 3s herself. Zalia Phillips and Jordyn Jackson each hit a trey in the frame as well.
Western Grove led 46-27 entering the last period.
Leading the Lady Warriors in scoring was Baker with 15 points. Shatswell added 13, Hailey Woods 12, Tru Cartwright seven, Amara Collins six, Jackson five and Phillips three.
Junior Girls
Western Grove put the game away in the fourth period to take the No. 3 seed in the upcoming district tournament as they defeated Calico Rock, 40-29.
Heading into the final period, Western Grove led 26-23. The team managed 14 points in the frame while their defense kept the Junior Lady Pirates quiet with six points.
Kaleena Ricketts had 21 points for Western Grove. Joshanna Middleton added eight, Jailyn Jackson six and Tara Yocham five.
