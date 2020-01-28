WESTERN GROVE — As the season is nearing the end, every league game matters for the seedings in the conference tournament.
Monday night, Western Grove made sure to pick up another conference win. The Lady Warriors defeated Omaha in 1A-2 action, 66-57.
In junior high action, Western Grove’s junior girls downed Omaha, 46-26.
Senior Girls
Western Grove took control of the game in the second period on the way to posting a 66-57 win.
After leading, 9-7, at the end of the first period, the Warriors turned on the offense in the second frame.
Skylar Shatswell hit a trey and added three more buckets to help the home team to 22 points in the frame. Western Grove led 31-19 at intermission.
Both teams netted 16 in the third period allowing the Lady Warriors to maintain their 12-point lead into the fourth.
Taylor Tucker got the hot hand for Omaha in the final frame. She scored 11 points for the Lady Eagles, but Omaha could not overcome the Western Grove lead.
Leading the Lady Warriors in scoring was Tru Cartwright with 19 points. Shatswell pitched in 17, Amara Collins 11, Hailey Woods 10, Zalia Phillips six and Jordyn Jackson three.
Tucker led Omaha with 19 points. Maddy Smith added 17, Kaiden Carlton and Maria Bearden five each, Sydney Partee four, Robbi Jones three and Taryn Kimberlin and Baylee Jones two each.
Junior Girls
The third period put the game away for Western Grove’s junior girls as they defeated Omaha, 46-26.
After coming out of halftime with an 18-12 lead, the Junior Lady Warriors more than doubled their score in the third. Western Grove outscored Omaha, 19-8.
With a 37-20 lead, the Junior Lady Warriors coasted into the final horn.
Leading Western Grove in scoring was Kaleena Ricketts with 16 points. Tara Yocham added 12, Anny Stewart 10, Joshanna Middleton four and Jailyn Jackson and Ashton Gibson two apiece.
Omaha was led by Taylor Evans with 10 points. Katelyn Rogers added eight, Shelby Whitehurst six and Drew McKinney two.
