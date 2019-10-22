WESTERN GROVE — Early season basketball contests prove as valuable experience.
Four games on Monday night at Western Grove all went the way of the home team against Deer.
The Warriors capped off the night with a 77-48 win over the Antlers.
In senior girls action, the Lady Warriors claimed a 66-18 win.
The Junior Warriors finished with a lopsided 44-7 win and the Junior Lady Warriors added a 44-16 victory.
Senior Boys
The 1A-2 Warriors of Western Grove gained a lot of ground in the third quarter to finish with a 77-48 win over Deer.
Western Grove held a slim 14-10 lead at the first break and increased its advantage slightly with a 35-28 lead at intermission.
Deer sophomore Avery Young scored 15 points in the first half to keep the Antlers in the ballgame.
The second half was a different story.
“We jumped on Deer to start the second half and never looked back,” Warrior coach Josh Manes exclaimed.
The Antlers were held to 20 points in the second half while the home team Warriors piled on 42 points to run away with a win.
Carson Parker led the Warriors with 17 points. Zack Bolin added 16 points and Walker Robinson 14. Gage Freeman eight, Garrett Dixon seven, Preston Savage six, Marcus Bunch five and Blake Reddell four.
Young scored 22 points in the Antler loss. Keegan Middleton added 11 points.
Senior Girls
The Lady Warriors built a lead every quarter on their way to a 66-18 win over the Lady Antlers.
Zalia Phillips hit three field goals for seven points and Tru Cartwright added another six points that led Western Grove to a 19-4 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Deer was held to a pair of free throws in the second frame while the Lady Warriors put on a shooting clinic to take a 38-6 lead at halftime.
The Lady Antlers found some momentum after intermission led by a pair of treys from Ashlyn Davis and a field goal from both Jessica Dotson and Skyli Martin.
Western Grove wasn’t fazed and still built on its lead with Jordyn Jackson and Brooklynn Baker both connecting for a pair of scores.
Western Grove entered the final quarter with a 54-16 lead.
Deer was limited to a pair free throws by Makaya Bushea.
Rachel Holland hit her second triple of the game as the Lady Warriors outscored its opponent by a 12-2 score in the final minutes to take a 66-18 win.
Cartwright led all scorers with 12 points for the Lady Warriors. Phillips added 10 points, Skylar Shatswell scored nine points, Baker, Jackson and Amara Collins each added eight points, Holland six and Hailey Woods five.
Bushea led Deer with seven points. Davis scored six points, Dotson and Martin added two apiece and Olivia Stone one.
Junior Boys
The Western Grove Junior Warrior defense dominated in a 44-7 win over the Junior Antlers.
Western Grove turned a 4-0 first quarter lead into an 11-3 edge at halftime.
The Junior Warriors outscored Deer by a 20-4 margin in the third to take a 31-7 lead into the final quarter.
Deer was held scoreless in the fourth and Western Grove run away with a win.
Gavin Freeman led the home team with 14 points. Walker Collins added 12 points, Peyton Sisco nine, Tuck Savage seven and Briggs Reddell two.
Junior Girls
Basketball action at Western Grove on Monday night opened with the Junior Lady Warriors getting a 44-16 win over the Junior Lady Antlers.
The Junior Lady Antlers could were held to a single field goal in the first half.
Western Grove held a 27-2 lead at halftime.
The score was 36-8 at the final break and both teams scored eight points in the final quarter as Western Grove finished with a 44-16 win.
Jailyn Jackson led Western Grove with 13 points Tara Yocham added 11 points. Kaleena Ricketts, Annie Stewart and Joshanna Mddleton six apiece and Paige Chaney two.
Olivia Heffley scored six points for Deer. Charlie Breedlove added four points and Ila Casey, Kalynn Bryant and Bryleigh Davis two apiece.
