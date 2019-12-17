WESTERN GROVE — In its second annual tournament, Western Grove was hoping to win both tournaments.
On Saturday night, the two squads competed against Jasper in the finals. When the night was over, the home team had two more championship trophies to add to its case.
The Warriors defeated Jasper, 65-54, while the Lady Warriors downed Jasper, 62-40.
In the third place game, Deer got past Oark, 76-56, in senior boys action and in the consolation game, Timbo downed Mt. Judea, 67-45.
Senior Girls
Championship
Western Grove 62, Jasper 40
Western Grove turned up the offense in the second frame on the way to a championship by defeating Jasper, 62-40.
Jasper trailed, 14-13, after the first period, but the Lady Pirates gave up the long ball. Brooklynn Baker and Hailey Woods each drained two treys in the second frame.
The Lady Warriors got more offensive support from Amara Collins who added four points and Tru Cartwright who completed a three-point play.
Western Grove led, 37-27, at halftime.
After both teams scored 12 points in the third period, Western Grove put the game away in the fourth. Jasper finished the final frame with one point as the team was 1-of-11 from the free throw line.
Woods led Western Grove with 19 points. Baker pitched in 15, Collins 10, Zalia Phillips nine, Cartwright eight and Jordyn Jackson one.
Jasper was led by Kaylee Reynolds with nine points. Emma Lewis added seven, Brooklyn Flud, Halle Emerson, Aubrey Henderson and Haley Daniels five each and Brielle Brasel four.
Senior Boys
Championship
Western Grove 65, Jasper 54
Western Grove grew its lead a little in the first half and a little more in the second half on the way to posting a 65-54 win.
The Warriors led 15-13 at the first break as four different players scored for the home team.
Western Grove continued to grow its lead. In the second frame, the Warriors outscored Jasper, 16-11.
Zack Bolin of Western Grove knocked down two treys and hit four free throws to account for 10 of the Warriors 17 points in the frame. Western Grove headed into the final period with a 48-36 lead.
Leading the Warriors in scoring was Bolin with 28 points. Carson Parker added 16, Walker Robinson and Gage Freeman five each, Blake Reddell and Garrett Dixon four each, Marcus Bunch two and Preston Savage one.
Jasper was led by Nick Larimer with 19 points. Caleb Carter added 18, Mason Kellogg 10, Logan Reynolds five and Sam Parker two.
Third-Place
Deer 76, Oark 56
Deer romped to 43 first half points on the way to a 76-56 win over Oark in the third place contest.
Keegan Middleton started the scoring early for the Antlers. He hit four treys in the first period and added two more baskets to account for 16 of Deer's 26 opening period points.
The Antlers led 26-12 at the first stop.
Middleton added another triple in the second frame as the Antlers led 43-26 at the midway point.
Deer outscored Oark, 33-30, in the second half.
Leading Deer in scoring was Middleton with 34 points. Dale Dotson added 20, Avery Young 18 and Kieran Carey and Trenton Smith two each.
Consolation
Timbo 67, Mt. Judea 45
Timbo used a strong second quarter to take a lead over Mt. Judea on the way to a 67-45 win.
The game was tied at 11 at the first break. The Tigers outscored Mt. Judea, 20-12, in the second to take a lead.
In the third period, Timbo held Mt. Judea to 12 points while scoring 21.
Leading Mt. Judea in scoring was Garrett Marton with 12 points. Dylan Richardson added 11, Trenton Fought eight, Tyler Smith five, Chase Campbell four, Devan Richardson three and Dakota Recoy two.
