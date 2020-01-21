WESTERN GROVE — Warrior Nation had their hands full on Monday night when Western Grove hosted Norfork in 1A-2 basketball.
The nightcap featured the Warriors holding off a pesky Norfork team for a 61-47 win.
The Lady Warriors suffered a 60-43 loss in their matchup and the junior girls game ended with Norfork delivering a 56-19 loss to the Junior Lady Warriors.
Senior Boys
Western Grove faced early adversity against Norfork, but a strong showing in the second and third periods built a lead that resulted in a 61-47 conference win over the Panthers.
Zack Bolin hit three shots in the opening period along with a pair of buckets from Carsen Parker and a score by Blake Reddell but it was Norfork that held a 15-12 lead at the first break.
The Warriors tallied 15 points in the second frame with nine notches coming at the free throw line. Western Grove’s defense held Norfork to eight points as the home team took the lead before halftime, 27-23.
Seven players scored for Western Grove led by Parker’s eight points as the Warriors outscored the Panthers, 19-9, in the third to take a 46-32 lead into the final frame.
Marcus Bunch sank three shots in the fourth for Western Grove as both teams scored 15 points.
Parker finished with 16 points for the Warriors. Bolin scored 15, Gage Freeman nine, Bunch eight, Reddell five, Garrett Dixon four and Preston Savage and Walker Robinson two apiece.
Senior Girls
Norfork slowly extended its lead through the course of the second half and Western Grove faced a 60-43 conference loss.
The Lady Warriors got behind early despite Brooklynn Baker, Hailey Woods and Jordyn Jackson connecting from behind the arc. Amara Collins also added four points in the first period.
Norfork held a 21-14 lead entering the second period.
Skylar Shatswell took over from 3-point land with a pair of long shots while Baker added five points and Woods scored a basket.
Western Grove trailed at halftime, 31-27.
Woods scored seven of the home team’s nine points with Tru Cartwright hitting the remainder.
The Lady Warriors faced a 47-36 deficit to begin the fourth period and were outscored, 13-7 in the final frame, to end the night with a 60-43 loss.
Woods scored 17 points for the Lady Warriors. Baker added eight, Collins seven, Shatswell six, Jackson three and Cartwright two.
Junior Girls
Western Grove was held to single digits in each frame while the Junior Lady Panthers piled up early points in a 56-19 Norfork win.
Only one basket was scored for the Junior Lady Warriors in the first 8 minutes while Norfork collected 21 points.
Western Grove managed six points in the second frame and another seven in the third while Norfork scored 11 and 24 respectively.
Norfork controlled a 56-15 lead to begin the fourth and were held scoreless while Western Grove hit two baskets.
Kaleena Ricketts scored six points for Western Grove. Annie Stewart added four, Tara Yocham three and Jailyn Jackson, Ashton Gibson and Johanna Middleton two each.
