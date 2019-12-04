ST. JOE — Conference road wins can prove important toward the end of the season.
Western Grove’s Junior Lady Warriors added a win to their resume on Tuesday when they traveled the short trek to St. Joe.
The visiting team won every quarter on its way to a 46-19 victory over the Junior Lady Wildcats of St. Joe.
Western Grove tripled St. Joe on the scoreboard at the first break with a 12-4 advantage.
St. Joe was able to find the bottom of the net in the second quarter but the Junior Lady Warriors were still able to extend their lead to a 27-14 mark at halftime.
The third period resulted in Western Grove outscoring their opponent by an 8-4 difference to take a 35-18 lead into the final frame.
St. Joe was held to one point in the fourth while the Junior Lady Warriors sank three 3-pointers in an 11-point effort to finish with the win.
Joshanna Middleton lit up the nets with a 20-point night to lead Western Grove to victory. Kaleena Ricketts and Tara Yocham added seven points each, Jailyn Jackson five, Anny Stewart four and Paige Chaney three.
Tara Lovell scored eight points for St. Joe. Alexis Campbell added seven, Maranda Campbell three and Sarah Beeman one.
