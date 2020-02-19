OMAHA — The Eagles Nest ended the season for a few more teams on Tuesday.
Western Grove won a pair of games in the second round.
The Lady Warriors defeated Izard County Consolidated by a 59-54 score and the Warriors won over Lead Hill, 76-54.
Senior Girls
Western Grove 59, Izard County Cons. 54
A perfect night at the free throw line is a coach's dream. Western Grove coach Kelsey Smith got almost a complete night of sleep.
The Lady Warriors hit 23-of-25 free throw attempts and the squad was 12-of-12 in the fourth period as Western Grove defeated Izard County Consolidated, 59-54.
Western Grove trailed at the end of the first quarter, 12-11, but used solid defense in the second period to take control of the game.
There were only three field goals for the Lady Warriors in the second period. Kaleena Ricketts hit two of those and Hailey Woods the last one. Western Grove was 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the second 8 minutes.
At halftime, Western Grove led 25-17.
Western Grove turned to the 3 ball in the third period. Woods had two of those and Skylar Shatswell and Ricketts hit one each.
In the final period, Western Grove hit only three more field goals. Jordyn Jackson hit two of those and Woods notched the last one. Ricketts was 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth period, Woods was 4-of-4 and Jackson chipped in the last two free throws.
Leading the Lady Warriors in scoring was Woods with 18 points. Ricketts added 13, Jackson 12, Tru Cartwright and Brooklynn Baker six each and Shatswell four.
Senior Boys
Western Grove 76, Lead Hill 54
It was a steady climb for Western Grove to post its 22-point win.
Each period, the Warriors added a few more points to its lead.
After holding a 20-15 lead after the first, the Warriors put 22 points on the scoreboard in the second to move ahead of Lead Hill, 42-29.
In the third period, Western Grove outscored Lead Hill, 14-9, to add a little more depth to its advantage heading into the last period.
Leading Lead Hill in scoring was Will Mancinelli with 14 points. T.J. Catron and Dustin Turner added nine each, Cody Paul eight, Gavin Dickey and John Fulton five apiece and Hunter Moore four.
With the win, the Warriors will move on to the regional tournament that will be held in Strawberry at Hillcrest High School.
Lead Hill’s season came to a close with the loss.
