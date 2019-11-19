NORFORK — There were some important wins on the line Friday when Western Grove traveled to Norfolk for basketball contests in 1A-2.
Western Grove won both senior games. The Warriors defeated Norfork by a 78-50 score and the Lady Warriors finished with a close, 44-40 win.
The Junior Warriors suffered a 60-28 road loss to begin the night.
Senior Boys
The Warriors of Western Grove took advantage of the home team and defeated Norfork by a convincing 78-50 mark in conference play.
“We took care of business,” Warrior head coach Josh Manes exclaimed. “We were dominant on both ends of the floor. It was good way to end the week by thoroughly beating Norfork on its homecoming.”
Western Grove jumped out to a 25-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased the lead to a 43-28 difference at halftime.
Things only got better for the Warriors in the second half. The lead grew to a 58-37 difference in favor of the Warriors after three quarters and the visitors outscored Norfork by a 20-13 edge to finish with the win.
“I was proud of how we played,” Manes reflected. “We had balanced scoring and executed with precision on offense.”
Garrett Dixon and Zack Bolin each scored 15 points during the Warrior win. Gage Freeman added 11 points, Marcus Bunch 10, Blake Reddell and Walker Robinson eight, Carsen Parker seven and Keagan Ricketts and Brayden Moore two apiece.
Senior Girls
Western Grove played tough in a 44-40 win over the returning champs of Norfork.
Both teams scored seven points in the first quarter and Western Grove began to build a lead in the second frame.
Brooklynn Baker sank a pair of field goals in a 10-point effort by the Lady Warriors to hold a slim 17-14 lead at halftime.
Tru Cartwright hit three shots in the third period along with a triple and a field goal by Jordyn Jackson to accompany four points from Hailey Woods as the Lady Warriors built a 32-24 lead entering the final quarter.
Norfork battled back and outscored the Lady Warriors by a 16-12 difference, but efficiency from the free throw line and a 3-pointer from Skylar Shatswell put the game away in a 44-40 win.
Cartwright finished with 14 points to lead Western Grove. Woods scored nine points, Baker and Jackson seven each, Shatswell five and Rachel Holland two.
Junior Boys
The home team of Norfork had its way with the Junior Warriors as Western Grove suffered a 60-28 loss.
Norfork held a 14-5 lead at the first break and took a 32-13 advantage into the lockerroom at halftime.
The second half reflected the first as Norfork led by a 44-18 score at the end of the third and then won the final period to give Western Grove a loss.
Walker Collins scored 11 points for the Junior Warriors. Gavin Freeman added nine points, Tuck Savage three, Briggs Reddell and Klane Sisco two apiece and Kooper Baker one.
