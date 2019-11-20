WESTERN GROVE — It was a Newton County vs. Marion County battle on Tuesday night when Bruno-Pyatt made the short trek to contest Western Grove in conference basketball action.
Both senior high games finished with 30+ point wins for the home team.
Western Grove controlled the senior girls game with a 74-43 win over Bruno-Pyatt.
The Warriors of Western Grove ran away with a 67-30 victory over the Patriots in the nightcap.
In junior boys basketball, Bruno-Pyatt began the night with a 36-31 win for the visiting school.
Senior Girls
The Lady Warriors established control of the ballgame early on their way to a 74-43 win over the Lady Patriots.
Bruno-Pyatt had no answer nor could they contain Western Grove senior Hailey Woods.
Woods scored 17 of the home team’s 19 points in the first quarter. Brooklynn Baker accompanied Woods with a jumper to round out the Lady Warrior scoring in the opening period.
The Lady Patriots trailed by a 10-2 mark before Macy Young and Trisha Lange hit back-to-back buckets. Shaylen Ricketts and Young added two more baskets before the end of the quarter as they trailed the Lady Warriors by a 19-10 score at the first break.
Woods was limited to half of Western Grove’s 18 points in the second period.
After a Woods score to start the second period, Skylar Shatswell and Jordyn Jackson each drained a trey to help build the Lady Warrior lead.
Natalie Manning hit a 3-pointer for Bruno-Pyatt and Young added two more baskets along with a free throw from each as the Lady Patriots faced a 37-19 deficit at halftime.
Woods opened the second half with a 3 from the left wing followed by an assist to teammate Tru Cartwright.
Young scored the next four points in response for Bruno-Pyatt.
Shatswell then hit a pair of 3s followed by a 3-pointer from Woods to end the third quarter with Western Grove holding a 55-33 advantage.
Woods was held scoreless in the final quarter as the Lady Warrior senior watched the game from the sideline.
Cartwright dominated the paint in the fourth with 10 points to accompany three 3-pointers from Baker to account for all 19 Lady Warrior points in the closing quarter.
Ricketts added a pair of scores in the fourth along with a putback from Julisa Gonzales and a driving score by Young.
Woods finished with 34 points as the high scorer for the Lady Warriors. Cartwright finished with 13 points, Baker 11, Shatswell nine, Jackson five and Amara Collins two.
Young scored 15 points for the Lady Patriots. Lange added 10, Manning and Ricketts eight and Gonzales two.
Senior Boys
Western Grove blew the game open in the third quarter with a 27-point effort that built a big lead as the Warriors ended the night with a 67-30 win to stay undefeated in the conference race.
The Warriors built a 10-0 lead early in the game with balanced shooting and attacking the offensive glass.
Bruno-Pyatt stopped the bleeding with five-straight points by senior Garrett Chaney but it didn’t stop the home team.
Western Grove’s Walker Robinson hit a pair of free throws followed by a layup in transition by teammate Marcus Bunch. Zack Bolin ended the first period with a free throw to put the Warriors ahead, 15-9.
Marcus Morris began the second with a free throw for Bruno-Pyatt followed by a steal and a layup by Dominic Giles to get the Patriots within, 15-12. Blake Chaney got in the scorebook with a long 3 from the right wing but the six points would be the only Patriot points allowed in the second frame.
At the 5:38 mark, Bolin assisted to Preston Savage on a fast break. Savage was fouled on the shot and completed the three-point play. Bolin added another bucket on the next possession followed by a freebie by Carson Parker and the final points of the first half came from Garrett Dixon earning a steal with a layup and one.
When the fifth- and sixth-graders finished their scrimmage at halftime, the Warriors began the third period with a 24-15 lead.
Bolin began the quarter with a pair of 3-pointers that sandwiched a Parker assist to Dixon. Gage Freeman pulled down an offensive rebound moments later and found Blake Reddell cutting to the basket for an easy layup at the rim.
Bruno-Pyatt responded with back-to-back putbacks by Clayton Gilley and a running jumper from Blake Chaney.
Robinson then scored in the paint on back-to-back possessions that preceded a putback from Savage and a pair of free throws from Bunch to close the third with Western Grove holding a 51-26 lead.
Garrett Chaney and Giles combined to score the only four points for Bruno-Pyatt in the last period.
Braden Tabor came off the bench to hit a trey from the right corner and Keagan Ricketts scored after steal on defense to build the Warrior lead. Parker and Savage had back-to-back steals that resulted in layups and Robinson closed the game with a jump hook from deep in the paint to set the final score with Western Grove taking a 67-30 win.
Bolin led the home team with 15 points on the night. Robinson scored 11 points, Dixon nine, Parker eight, Savage seven, Bunch six, Reddell four, Tabor three and Freeman and Ricketts two apiece.
Giles and Garrett Chaney each scored nine points for the Patriots. Blake Chaney added five points, Giles four and Morris three.
The Warriors remain in a three-way tie a the top of the conference standings with Izard County Consolidated and Viola. Western Grove hosts Viola on Friday.
Junior Boys
The visiting Junior Patriots took the lead after trailing at halftime to finish with a 36-31 win over the Junior Warriors.
Western Grove sat on a 16-7 edge at the first break but were limited to three points in the second frame.
Bruno-Pyatt scored 10 points in the second quarter to narrow the margin, trailing 19-17 at halftime.
The Junior Patriots outscored Western Grove by a 10-4 score in the third to take a 27-23 lead into the final quarter.
Western Grove managed to make it a one-possession ballgame with 1:30 remaining with a 33-31 score but were unable to add another bucket as the Junior Patriots hit three free throws in the final minute to seal the win.
Ethan Brumley scored 16 points for the Junior Patriots. Marcus Fields added 12 points and Kendall Smith and Evan Baker four apiece.
Walker Collins collected 16 points for the Junior Warriors to go with eight points from Briggs Reddell and seven by Gavin Freeman.
