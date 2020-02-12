JASPER — County rivals met in basketball action on Tuesday night at the Pirates’ Cove in Jasper.
Western Grove was in town to battle the Pirates and Lady Pirates.
When the night was over, it was Western Grove collecting wins. The Warriors defeated the Pirates, 69-61, and the Lady Warriors downed Jasper, 80-58.
Senior Boys
Western Grove came back in the fourth period to post a 69-61 win over Jasper.
The Pirates led Western Grove, 50-46, heading into the final period. However, Western Grove grabbed a lead in the fourth and then finished the game at the free throw line.
At the charity stripe, Western Grove was 13-of-15. Zack Bolin was 8-of-9 at the line for the Warriors in the final period.
Western Grove moved ahead, 23-20 after the first period as Bolin had 13 of Western Grove’s points to offset the 12 scored by Jasper’s Caleb Carter.
Bolin one-upped Carter in the second frame. Each team scored 13 points with Bolin getting nine and Carter scoring eight for Jasper.
Sam Parker had seven tallies for Jasper in the third period and Carter added six as the Pirates moved in front of the Warriors.
Jasper’s offense slowed down in the last 8 minutes and Western Grove moved ahead for the win.
Leading Western Grove in scoring was Bolin with 35 points. Blake Reddell added 17, Gage Freeman six, Carsen Parker and Preston Savage four each, Marcus Bunch two and Gavin Freeman one.
Carter finished with 30 points for Jasper. Parker added 14, Nick Larimer 13 and Mason Kellogg four.
Senior Girls
Four Western Grove players scored in double figures as they defeated Jasper, 80-58.
Heading into the last period, the Lady Warriors held a 58-51 lead.
Western Grove held Jasper to seven points in the frame as the Lady Warriors put 22 on the board to post the 22-point win.
After holding a 20-15 lead after the first, Western Grove outscored Jasper by two points in the second period to move ahead, 39-32, at the midway point.
Both teams scored 19 points in the third period.
Leading Western Grove in scoring was Tru Cartwright and Hailey Woods with 18 points each. Brooklynn Baker added 15, Amara Collins 13, Jordyn Jackson eight, Skylar Shatswell five and Rachel Holland three.
Kaylee Reynolds had 22 points for Jasper. Brooklyn Flud added 18, Halle Emerson five, Aubrey Henderson, Delaney Cox and Haley Daniels four each and Brielle Brasel one.
