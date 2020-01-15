EROS — With a month left in the regular season, conference games are gaining importance.
The Lady Warriors of Western Grove added another 1A-2North win to their resume on Tuesday night with a 74-41 lopsided victory over Bruno-Pyatt.
In junior girls action, Western Grove ran away with a 57-11 win over the Junior Lady Patriots.
Senior Girls
Bruno-Pyatt held a short-lived lead at the first break, but Western Grove switched gears and cruised the rest of the way toward a 74-41 win against the Lady Patriots.
Macy Young scored seven of Bruno-Pyatt’s nine points in the first frame along with a bucket by Trisha Lange.
Zalia Phillips led the visiting Lady Warriors with two baskets for five points.
The tide shifted in the second frame as Western Grove exploded for 26 points and held Bruno-Pyatt to 12 points.
Brooklynn Baker matched the opponent on her own with 12 points to lead the Lady Warriors, including 6-of-6 at the foul line. Hailey Woods scored seven of her 20 points in the second quarter and Tru Cartwright added a pair of field goals.
Shaylen Ricketts led Bruno-Pyatt with eight points and Young added the only other field goal.
Western Grove began the third period with a 34-21 lead and continued to dominate.
Woods added another nine points along with seven by Baker. Tru Cartwright and Amara Collins combined for four points in a 20-point quarter for the Lady Warriors.
Bruno-Pyatt combined for 4-of-5 shooting at the charity stripe while Young led the way with five points.
Bruno-Pyatt faced a 54-33 deficit entering the final 8 minutes and fell further behind as the game drew to an end.
Young scored six of the Lady Patriot’s final eight points with Ricketts adding the other two.
Collins scored 11 of Western Grove’s 20 points in the fourth. Cartwright delivered five points while Woods and Skylar Shatswell added a two-point score each.
Woods’ 20 points led the Warriors with Baker adding 19. Collins finished with 17 points, Cartwright 11, Phillips five and Shatswell two.
Young collected 20 points for Bruno-Pyatt. Ricketts added 13 points and Lange eight.
Junior Girls
The Junior Lady Warriors put the game away early and took a 57-11 win over Bruno-Pyatt.
A 17-3 lead at the first break for Western Grove turned into a 35-6 lead at halftime.
The visiting team outscored Bruno-Pyatt by a 10-5 mark in the third period and held the Junior Lady Patriots scoreless in the final 6 minutes to take the win.
Kaleena Ricketts scored 20 points for the Junior Lady Warriors. Ashton Gibson added 11 points, Joshanna Middleton 10, Tara Yocham six, Jailyn Jackson five, Annie Stewart three and Paige Chaney two.
Bruno-Pyatt received all 11 points from Cheyene Yancey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.