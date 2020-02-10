OMAHA — The final 1A-2 regular season game of the season at the Eagles Nest paired Omaha against Western Grove.
The senior boys contest finished with a two-point win going to the Warriors, 55-53. In senior girls action, the Lady Warriors built a big lead in the second quarter and it held up for a 47-27 victory.
Omaha controlled the scoreboard in the junior boys game and the Junior Eagles took a 44-7 win.
Senior Boys
Western Grove led by as many as 17 points on two occasions, but Omaha battled back to make it a close game in the end. The Warriors were able to beat the Omaha press in the end and an Eagles final shot from half court was off the mark as Western Grove ended the night with a 55-53 win.
After trailing by a 46-38 mark entering the fourth period, Omaha scored seven unanswered points capped by an Austin Isbell three-point play to narrow the score to a 46-45 Warrior lead.
The Warriors responded with back-to-back transition buckets as Blake Reddell assisted to Garrett Dixon for layups on both plays.
Omaha’s Hunter Isbell then scored on a steal and a layup that was matched by Carsen Parker beating the press and finding Gage Freeman under the basket for an easy score.
Omaha made it a 52-49 trailing score after a pair of free throws by Austin Isbell.
Dixon then returned the assisting favor to Reddell for a bucket to give Western Grove a 54-49 lead.
The remainder of the game settled things at the foul line as Hunter Isbell and Austin Isbell combined for three shots at the line and Parker earned one point at the stripe.
Omaha managed a steal in the final seconds. A long shot from midcourt was off the mark and Western Grove picked up a conference road win.
Western Grove finished the first period on a 15-3 run to take a 23-10 lead into the second period.
Omaha narrowed the gap in the second period and entered halftime on a 10-0 run.
Western Grove came out of halftime with a 31-24 advantage and outscored Omaha, 15-14.
Zack Bolin scored 16 points to lead the Warriors. Dixon and Freeman added 10 apiece, Reddell eight, Preston Savage five Parker four and Marcus Bunch two.
Austin Isbell scored 19 points for Omaha. Hunter Isbell added 14 points, Cade Anderson 11, William Deckelman seven and Levi Rogers two.
Senior Girls
After a low-scoring first period, Western Grove took off in the second and cruised the rest of the way for a 47-27 win.
Amara Collins of Western Grove scored the only field goal of the first period, and teammate Brooklynn Baker added the next score at the 7:06 mark of the second to give the Lady Warriors a not-so-early 4-0 lead.
Baylee Jones then hit a jumper for Omaha.
Western Grove then went on a 16-0 run with Baker hitting for four points and Skylar Shatswell adding five more. Hailey Woods scored the final point with a transition bucket from Baker.
Omaha got a field goal before halftime by Maria Bearden and Kaiden Carlton hit a free throw as the Lady Eagles trailed at intermission, 20-5.
Western Grove won the third period by a 15-12 score and the Lady Warriors stayed efficient at the foul line in the fourth period to earn the win.
Shatswell led the game with 11 points for Western Grove. Baker added 10, Woods and Jordyn Jackson and Tru Cartwright eight each and Collins two.
Omaha got seven points from Maddy Smith. Carlton and Bearden scored six apiece, Taylor Tucker four and Baylee Jones and Sydney Partee two each.
Junior Boys
Omaha dominated the second period on their way to a 44-7 win over Western Grove.
The Junior Eagles held a 13-2 lead at the first break and an 18-7 edge at halftime.
Omaha then outscored Western Grove by a 26-0 score in the second half to earn the win.
Dylan Greenwood got high marks with 23 points for Omaha. Kaden Lee added seven, Edden Moon four, William Gray three, Chase Curtis, Xander Hickman and Jonathan McKinney two each and Kurtis Arnold one.
Gavin Freeman scored five points for the Junior Warriors and Briggs Reddell added two.
