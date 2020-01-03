During this basketball season there has been a pair of coaches that have reached some milestone numbers in the basketball world.
Both coaches would say that it doesn’t matter about the wins, and they would be right.
At the end of November my daughters’ basketball coach Kimberly Wilson Jenkins picked up her 500th career senior high win. Jenkins has played a big part in Lake and Hannah’s life. She showed them the dedication that it takes to be a part of a team.
Last week in the Holiday Hoops Tournament in Berryville, Brent Compton picked up his 300th career coaching win. He has placed some very good teams on the floor in Berryville over the years.
Winning games is a big deal to basketball fans. Sometimes, I think that winning games becomes a bigger deal than developing the character that it takes to be a part of a team and learning how to function as a team.
With that said, there has been some talk about the Harrison boys’ basketball team having a sub .500 record.
Granted, the team does have some shortcomings, the key word here being short. The Goblins are not very tall and the lack of height is something that has to have an adjustment period.
Over the last decade, the Goblins have always had some good height on the floor. This year… not so much.
The learning curve has to be over for Harrison. The real season starts on Tuesday.
Harrison’s 8-9 record doesn’t really mean anything in the scope of the basketball season. The 1-0 4A-1 mark does mean something.
The Goblins’ road to this point has been a busy road that has been full of bumps. By bumps, I mean some quality teams. Teams that will help the squad grow as a team.
There was a time that the Goblins were 2-7 over a nine game stretch. That doesn’t look impressive until examining the games that were held against some quality Class 5A and 6A schools.
Those kind of games show the character of a team, not the win-loss record.
I can remember several years in a row that the Goblins were finalists in the state tournament. I really don’t know what classification it was, but Lendel Thomas was the coach.
The team was playing in the state finals with a 13-13 record. One year, the team was playing with a 14-12 mark.
No one should care about the non-conference mark. If you do care about this, then you don’t understand what is happening.
The real games start on Tuesday. Harrison hosts Shiloh Christian.
With a 7-5 mark, the Saints are one of the four teams on the east side of the 4A-1.
The 4A-1 has nine teams assigned to the league. There are four teams on the east and five teams on the west. Each team plays a home-and-away with teams in their division. Then the school will play one game against the other division. If they play at home against a team last year, then the game will be on the road this year.
Teams on the west side will have one more game than the teams on the east side. All games count in the league standings.
When the district tournament is seeded, the two teams that placed first in its division will get a bye to the semifinals of the district tournament. That guarantees a team a trip to the regional tournament.
Out of the 17 games that Harrison has played this season, only one matters. The games that matter are coming up.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
