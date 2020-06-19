When it comes to football, there is a lot of practice time leading up to the first game.
Normally, there are spring drills which are individual workouts that include doing time in the weight room.
Then we have some scrimmage time against other schools. Followed by 7-on-7 play and throw in a team camp.
After all of that, there is a month of practice where the team is only allowed to scrimmage and practice against each other.
The intrasquad scrimmage occurs and then there is a scrimmage game against another school before the kickoff of the new season.
All of that is for high school players.
Then one of our local schools has a very big challenge. This season Marshall will be playing 8-man football. The team will have to learn a new concept of football and be ready to play quickly.
For college players, the grind starts with spring practice then individual workouts.
This year the NCAA is allowing colleges to begin practice on Aug. 7. Most schools play their first game on Sept. 5.
Is that enough practice time?
Arkansas will be implementing the Sam Pittman system. I don't know what that looks like and the coaches may not know either.
Without any contact with the players and no spring practice, the game plan may not be in place yet.
This will be the case for all schools with first-year coaches. That includes Misery or Missouri as some people may know it.
It is really funny that Misery's new coach was not good enough for a Class 7A high school head coaching position a few years back.
Schools that have returning coaches have a definite advantage this season. The squads will not have to learn a system. They can add to what they have.
Of course the elite schools may not even have to practice as the athletes know their place on the team.
I can't wait to see the new football season unfold. It will be a fun year all the way around.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor for the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
