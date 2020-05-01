Okay, things are easing up in the world of the Covid-19 virus.
While Arkansas was not locked down, around 42 other states were put on some form of restriction of keeping people home.
Now, states are opening up and from what I can see, some states such as Missouri have gone from one extreme to another of being practically fully opened.
Now, there is talk of sporting events that are beginning to take shape and opening for the season.
Why?
How can we go from no contact with other people to instant contact?
I know that Major League Baseball will be looking to get into the stadiums to play. They are losing too much money to go without a season.
The players are having a hard time living on their $5,000 a week salary.
MLB is looking to restructure the leagues to make it possible to play this season. The look will be very different, but the teams are looking to play 100 or so games.
Will the teams be playing without fans?
Probably so. If there is attendance, it would be limited I am sure.
The salaries of players will need to be cut without the fans being there.
Has this been approved by the players association?
The only revenue to speak of would be from television. How much will television pay for the opportunity to broadcast the games?
I would expect a lot of television views, so perhaps the entertainment media could kick in more money. Of course, they would turn the cost over to the advertisers.
Which company has more money to spend on advertising after all of the financial hits that have been taken by businesses? Would these be the same businesses that took advantage of Covid-19 funds that they accepted from the government?
This is a mess.
I have no answers. It is obvious that I only have questions.
I hope that everyone is kind in the comments that will be made after the sports world is opened back up.
I just hope that everyone is kind when people get back in the swing of things.
My real hope is that high school sports will be unaffected when the new school season opens.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
