Arkansas was the first SEC coaching job open this year in football.
At that point it was everyone's chance to get into the best league in the country. After Arkansas' last game with Missouri, the Tigers threw their coach out as did Ole Miss.
That opened up three schools in the SEC.
Now, the hot coaches looking to get into the SEC will have more chances to make the conference.
Is that unfortunate for the University of Arkansas?
That is something that has been debated by the talking heads across the south.
Where would you want to coach, Arkansas, Missouri or Ole Miss?
I have taken a lot of flak for saying Arkansas is a medium tier school in the conference. I think I was being generous then. My next statement really shouldn't be an argument for anyone.
Arkansas is now one of the lower level schools in the SEC. We have the opportunity to improve while a lot of the others don't.
I have been to each of the schools that is involved in a coaching search. I have seen the facilities, the schools and the communities around each of the places with a coaching vacancy.
Where would I want to live and coach?
Columbia is a nice little community as is Oxford which are the homes for Missouri and Ole Miss respectively. However, Fayetteville would have to win when comparing the locations.
Granted, Columbia is located between St. Louis and Kansas City. Both are great cities, one is one of the best cities to have a crime committed to you while the other has so many opportunities to have fun. However, each is a long way from Columbia.
Oxford has 21,000 residents, but it is an hour from Memphis. It is within three hours of the Gulf of Mexico and beaches.
Fayetteville is 90 minutes from Tulsa, but it is part of a urban area with a quarter of million people.
I really feel that Arkansas is the winner of the location battle.
When looking at the facilities, Missouri is out of the question. Their football stadium is the pit over by the basketball court.
We have a stadium that has been continually updated, but Ole Miss will win the battle of the stadiums. They also win the battle of student bodies. The Rebel fans are better.
Ole Miss also wins the intangible of the tailgating party. The Grove is unbelievable and I would not mind being there every Saturday before a game.
While Ole Miss wins the stadium and atmosphere award, Arkansas probably wins with the overall facilities award. They are not that far behind in the stadium ordeal, so the indoor facilities that Arkansas has would propel the team to the front.
Missouri has the easier chance to win games. They play in the SEC East and while there are big names there, there are not as many as the West has.
Arkansas also wins in the biggest overhaul process. Ole Miss and Missouri have had somewhat successful seasons and we have had back-to-back two win seasons.
There are three jobs open in the SEC, which one would you want?
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor for the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.