EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third part of a four part series on Heart of the Ozarks residents that have had success on a health journey.
A global pandemic made Lisa Whitmer take control of her health.
The Harrison resident began her journey in March and she has not looked back. During the past nine months, she has dropped her body mass index from 40 to near 30. She has shed 110 pounds on her quest for fitness.
Working out is a commitment for anyone. Whitmer has found this to be true.
She works out at least five to six days a week. She’s taking an online class in the mornings that last an hour. She does cycle exercises via Zoom in the afternoon.
Whitmer does her workouts early in the morning.
"I have found for myself that if I don't exercise first thing, before I jumped into the rest of my day, it's way too easy for me to completely skip working out," she said. "To get the maximum impact of my workout, I time taking my blood pressure medications where hopefully they will least impact my heart rate and for me, they most easily don't in the morning."
Whitmer works out with a variety of classes which includes cardio, strength training and zumba. She also uses resistance bands and she does crunches. She always takes Sunday off.
There have been some changes to the work process for her.
"I began with walking and riding a recumbent bicycle and moved to workouts that included cardio and strength training," she said. "I may not always be able to keep that up, but every day I am thankful for a new day God gives me the chance to move and get healthier."
Whitmer can find parts of her workout that she likes.
"I have two favorite parts of work out," she started. "I like being with others doing the same thing and realizing that I'm actually stronger and able to do more physically than I thought I could. I now have a couple of abs. They are just carefully protected under a couple of inches of chubby."
Whitmer has started small and built up in stamina.
"I started small," she stated. "I began with 10 crunches a day six days a week. Now I do 200 each day. I began drinking more water and now drink well over 10 glasses a day."
Whitmer has used her 3X shirts as workout tops now after taking a pair of scissors to them. She has also had struggles at the beginning of her workout regiment.
"After one intense hour-long online workout class, I was literally on the floor by my bed wiped out and as my sweat dried, I began to get cold," she said. "I had enough strength to reach up and tug a blanket down to pull over me. I have made it through something hard. I have showed up and hung in there."
Hanging in there has given her results.
"After doing it one day at a time, it has added up to nine months and over 100 pounds gone," she said. "My bloodwork has improved and I have a need for smaller clothing. All the small things truly do add up to make a big difference in our body and life."
Not everything is roses in the world of a healthy journey.
"My least favorite thing about working out is making sure I don't get discouraged when my heart rate isn't where I'd like it to be," she said. "Because if it is off, then that also affects how many calories I'm burning off. I always tell myself the important thing is that I am moving. I am showing up."
Even with all of the accomplishments by Whitmer, she still has some work to go before hopefully moving into maintain mode.
"My biggest goal in mind has to get to a BMI under 30," she said. "I cannot believe how that is getting closer with only being 14 pounds away. Beyond that, my doctor and I have discussed how a BMI of 25 is probably the wisest place to be and that is around 25 pounds more.
"I know I barely avoided plunging over into diabetes and now my bloodwork has improved," she continued. "I know I've lost hundreds of pounds of pressure on my knees and feet, so hopefully I've avoided some potential injuries and surgeries because of getting healthier."
The visualization of maintain is around the corner and also a reduction in medication.
"Another goal further down the road will be learning to maintain and not go back up," she said. "Another goal would be that I'd love to be off my blood pressure medication, but that's still yet to be seen.
"I'm truly wanting to be healthier physically and I know I already am," she continued. "I'm not in this to be on the cover of a fitness magazine. I am a 51-year old wife, mom, loved one and friend who chose to make some small changes which have added up to big changes. I love people. I pray God will give me as many years possible to encourage others."
The much smaller mother had words of advice for others that are in the middle of a journey or starting one.
"If you want to move down the road to getting healthier, I encourage you to pick one thing you can do today," she said. "Don't read while eating. Writing down everything that you eat, drink one can of pop instead of three. Go to sleep an hour earlier. Drink four glasses of water. Walk around your house or yard.
"The things I'm doing anyone can do or adapt," she continued. "A huge thing is I don't compare myself with anyone else. I like who I am. I like how God made me. There's more to my life than eating and moving and calories and cloth sizes."
Whitmer is happy with her decision to get healthy.
"I'm happy I stepped out making small choices, consistent choices and I thank God for the changes in my health and I look forward to what's ahead," she said.
Whitmer who is the wife of Rick and the mother of Jordan, Blake and Jenna moved to the Ozarks 21 years ago. She will be married 30 years in January 2021. She closed with pieces of advice.
"I am one story and I am in the middle of it," she said. "I haven't reached my destination because this has to be for life. It is my journey.
"No matter where you may be in the middle of your story, be encouraged knowing God made you," she continued. "He cares about you and about each hurt and hope. He will give us strength each step of the way ahead when we ask Him. Turning to God when moving, eating and drinking water. Every little step brings improvement in our health and gets us to a safer place."
