EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second part of a four-part series on Heart of the Ozarks residents that have had success on a health journey.
When March rolled around, the world as people knew it changed.
During that time the term "quarantine 15" became commonplace in several households. One place didn't allow that term to make an appearance. The Whitmer residence in Harrison took health to another level.
Lisa Hutchcraft Whitmer turned her health around during the pandemic.
"No one needed to tell me in March that I was not in a healthy place if I were to get this virus," she said. "I immediately knew I needed to begin getting healthier.
"One friend of mine, who is very fit, had the virus early on in March and it just gripped her body," continued Whitmer. "It was terrifying. She continues to deal with the repercussion of it on her body. I knew then if it hit my super-fit friend that hard, I probably would not fare very well with my own risks of high blood pressure, bordering on diabetes and being morbidly obese."
It was mid-March when Whitmer began to prepare her possible upcoming battle with the unknown COVID-19 virus that was spreading around the world.
"I began to work on getting healthier as soon as my husband and I returned from picking our son up from college in mid-March," said Whitmer. "Our country and world shut down and many began staying at home and that began my getting healthier journey. It literally took a global pandemic for me to get healthier."
A new healthy attitude toward daily life was Whitmer's goal when she started.
"My purpose and intention was to get healthier," she stated. "I knew that would involve weight loss, but I have not used the diet or weight loss. I have called this my "Getting Healthier Journey." I was working toward a day and time to get under a Body Mass Index of 30."
Getting to that point required Whitmer to do work and study techniques to help her reach her goal.
"I began researching at what weight would I be under a BMI of 40, which then meant I was no longer morbidly obese," said Whitmer. "I looked up when I would be under a BMI of 30, which mean I was no longer obese. I don't like that word — it sounds yucky.
"But for me, it became dangerous work," she continued. "Every pound I went down meant I was closer to getting under a certain BMI. My doctor and I have discussed through telehealth appointments that I may not be able to get rid of one of my 'co-morbidities' because high blood pressure may just be in a person's genetics."
The virus is the entire reason that Whitmer started her journey.
"The COVID crisis is completely why I began this journey," stated Whitmer. "That hasn't necessarily made it easier, but it has definitely made it incredibly urgent in my book. I knew excess weight seemed very dangerous. Over time, I felt affirmed in my initial concern because the Center for Disease Control first mentioned how there were more fatalities with the virus among those with a BMI over 40. I believe at some point in the summer, they reduced that to the risk being over a BMI of 30. That completely lined up with where I was wanting to be."
Whitmer's hard work and perseverance has paid off for the New Jersey native.
"I have lost a total of 110 pounds with 103 of those being since the middle of March," she said. "A few months ago I was wearing a size 3X shirt from my son's college. I cannot believe I ordered a large shirt with his school name."
Weight loss was not the goal of Whitmer.
"My main goal has been to get healthier in this body God has given me and be under a BMI of 30," she started. "I didn't do it just because of an invisible virus in our world, but also because I am 51-years old. I am very aware other potential repercussions could happen if I didn't immediately choose better health. I only have this one body. I'm able to make choices today about eating less and healthier and to move that will drastically affect all my tomorrows."
Caloric intake became an important tool in Whitmer's journey.
"I knew that I had to know what and how much I was eating every day," she stated. "So, on a notepad I began writing down everything I put in my mouth. I mean everything I put in my mouth, even the smallest lifesaver.
"In the middle of summer I found a free app on my phone called 'Loseit!’,” she continued. "I have been entering all my meals and snacks in that for over 150 days. It's also helped me to easily learn more about how much protein, carbohydrates and fats I am eating."
Whitmer tries to eat between 1,000 and 1,200 calories a day. She did say that some days when she can't get rid of the hunger bug, she has some additional calories.
Another leg in helping her reach her goal has been her set of both legs. She has combined classes and activities around her home to increase her health levels.
"My goal was to move five or six days a week," she said. "All of my activities have been at home. I began walking outside and using a stationary bike indoors. Then in late spring I moved to doing online workouts through Zoom and Brick House Fitness. I haven't stopped doing those."
The social part of Whitmer has been a driving force in her workouts.
"I've realized I totally thrive on working out with others," she said. "Even though it seems like I'm alone on one side of a Zoom screen I have truly felt like we're all working out together. I've learned that’s incredibly important to me and vital for me."
Whitmer also added another tool to her journey. She purchased a device to wear during her workouts that would measure my heart rate. She also added a liquid component to her diet.
"I drink what seems to like truckloads of water each day," she said. "I wanted to help clean out my body and also didn't want to waste calories on a drink. I would rather choose to eat food to help fill me up."
Besides water, Whitmer will occasionally drink black coffee, plain hot water, occasionally tea and sparkling water.
Whitmer also looks for spiritual guidance in her journey.
"A huge goal is realizing that I can't do this journey on my own," she said. "In addition to eating better and less, moving and drinking water every single day, I look to God for strength. In my home I have taped up 'I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.'
"When I begin to look at tomorrow or a lifetime ahead of staying healthier," she continued, "it's at those moments I get incredibly overwhelmed. I often have to make sure I drag my mind back to focus on how God gives us strength — one day at a time. I don't have strength yet for whatever I'm facing tomorrow or whatever is ahead next week or for making healthy choices."
Her health journey has several bumps in the road.
"There have been days I have felt overwhelmed," she said. "Some days I have felt overwhelmingly hungry. Some days it has been downright hard, but I know I simply cannot abandon this. The hard days I'm still learning to give myself a lot of grace. This may sound really dumb, but I have to tell myself I am not going to gain everything back overnight.
"Sometimes it is hard to see where we've come from and where we are now," she said. "I am incredibly thankful that one day at a time has stacked up to be a lot of days. I am 14 pounds away from being under a BMI of 30."
Whitmer has given herself some leeway when it comes to food and the things that she eats.
"I can't be excessively restrictive or I won't stay the course," she said. "I allow myself anything. But, I'm careful as well. If I choose to eat a higher calorie item, I work to build it into my day. For example, most days I will have one small cookie while I drink my coffee and my body still continues to shed excess weight."
When Whitmer does overeat, she doesn’t throw in the towel.
"There have been some days where I have eaten way more than my body needs," she said. "During those moments, I have to choose to give myself grace. I know I'm not going to gain back all of those pounds overnight. I know I start fresh the next day."
Food selections on health journeys can be limiting. Whitmer has found things that she likes to eat. She likes Greek yogurt with fruit and sometimes a little cereal on top. Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, spinach and mushrooms is one of her favorites. She also likes veggie burgers, grilling scallops along with riced cauliflower and asparagus. Whitmer also likes homemade smoothies with almond milk, fruit, chia seeds, dates and spinach.
The summertime offers her the opportunity to grow fresh vegetables in her garden.
Feeding the family is still something that takes her time. She has found that using whole wheat pasta is one way to improve her health. Also, she will use less cheese in recipes.
Her family could also be found eating in local restaurants. But, that has changed for her.
"I believe that a huge part of me getting healthier has been not eating out," she said. "During this particular season in my journey, I've sought to be as focused and intentional as possible and have opted to eat at home. Sure, I've had some particular favorites from time-to-time, but honestly that's been a handful of times. In time, I'll incorporate that in along the way carefully and intentionally."
There are some "go-to" snacks that Whitmer likes. She likes individually packaged bags of freeze dried apple crisps, dried pears and dried strawberries and bananas. They are 40 calories and healthy. She has also selected the Skinny Pop popcorn, dark chocolate almonds, blueberries, chocolate covered frozen bananas and mozzarella sticks.
She prefers the individually packaged snacks. The cost is a little higher, but there are no opportunities to eat more than what is packaged.
See Thursday edition of the Daily Times for the conclusion of the Lisa Whitmer story.
