Allen Iverson was the “Answer” back in his playing days at Philadelphia. Those answers were limited to the basketball court and the fanbase.
LeBron James had the opportunity to be the answer as well. Instead he became part of the problem. He can still be the answer but that would require an open mind and he doesn’t appear to be willing to do that.
When all of these protests and riots started, I asked myself a few questions. Who, in this day and age, would be popular enough and powerful enough to step up and be a voice of reason to stop all of this. Who could be a voice that people would listen to? Who could get his name plastered all over the television and media sites by simply speaking his mind? Only one name came to my mind. It was LeBron James. People would absolutely listen to him. Put the right script writers together for the message that would fix all this and let LeBron profess it to the world… that would make a difference. People would chew on that for a while. People would absolutely take note. Then — because they obey so well — tell the media to talk about it for weeks on end. There’s no way it could hurt anything.
The alternatives don’t seem to be working.
It would also fill that ever-expanding ego of Mr. James. Maybe he’s scared of possible backlash. He doesn’t seem to mind the jokes about his balding head.
He could be a huge part of the answer, but he’s not doing it.
Not only did he not step up, but instead he joined in with the loud voices that just desire to complain about the problem. I don’t want to hear about all of his charities and the schools that he’s had built. The key word being “had.” You can’t throw a bunch of money at a problem and then show up later to take all of the credit. Those charities and schools will help provide a better life for some people, but it doesn’t solve the overall problem. Neither does his voting awareness website.
He wants change but he’s not willing to step out of his safe space to be the change.
If this would’ve happened during the previous president’s administration, I am quite comfortable saying that he would’ve driven his entitled rear end to the White House and asked how his image could help resolve the problem. He most definitely would’ve asked how he could spread a message of unity and destroy the hatred.
But he won’t do that today.
It’s because of one reason. There’s one reason why he won’t use his power and influence to make a change for the better in the lives of all the people that he runs his mouth about.
It’s because he doesn’t like the Commander in Chief. Period. That’s why. He’s said as much in many different flavors of vulgarity. He’s scared to drive to the basket and take the winning shot… like so many times before. So he’ll just sit back and complain.
One of the few people who could positively affect this madness — other than Jesus — is LeBron James.
It’s rumored that Jared Kushner is reaching out to him. Hopefully James takes that phone call.
It’s sad that we as a people are so divided about political issues that were nearly non-existent around 5 or 6 years ago. The mentality is invading sports and that’s annoying at best.
My how things have changed. Now they are screaming for more change.
Be the change.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
