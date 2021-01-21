Whether you like Tom Brady or not, the dude is doing something right.
My youngest memories of watching professional football had me as a San Francisco 49ers fan. It’s easy to be fans of the best players in the league and that meant Joe Montana and Jerry Rice during the late 1980’s.
Then I got too big for my red and gold jacket as the Niners dynasty turned into the Steve Young era.
Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith took over the newest collection of Super Bowl rings and I moved to the blue jacket with the big star while becoming a Dallas Cowboys fan. Deion Sanders eventually joined the Jerry Jones money machine and it was even more fun to root for the Cowboys.
After that, I refused to be a Denver Broncos fan. There was something about John Elway and his huge face that kept my fandom idle. Brett Favre was a cool dude and even though I love cheese, I had no interest in a fanbase that referred to themselves as cheeseheads and dressed accordingly.
No teams have caught my eye since those days. Then the Kansas City Chiefs began building something with a Texas Tech quarterback. If Patrick Mahomes wins the Super Bowl again this season, then I may go buy another red and gold jacket.
Throughout that span of 20-plus years, a few things have happened. Drew Brees proved that he was good and so did Aaron Rodgers. Peyton Manning set a bunch of records while Eli Manning was the little brother with just as many rings until the big brother went to Denver. Then Colin Kaepernick ruined professional football.
All the while, Tom Brady was collecting rings while most people talked bad about his team, his coach and even him.
He’s a good looking guy with a supermodel wife and I heard he has a moat around his castle of a house. I can’t fault the guy for anything. He’s a winner with enough money to build a moat around his house so he’s doing something right. He wins games no matter how much air is in the ball.
On Sunday, he plays at Green Bay for his new team. If Tampa Bay wins, then Brady will continue adding to records that he already owns. It will be the 14th conference title game of his career. A win would give him 10 Super Bowl appearances and a chance for a seventh ring.
A win against the Packers would also put Tampa Bay as the first team in league history to play a Super Bowl in its own stadium.
It would also set a record for the lowest attendance at a championship game. Raymond James Stadium is able to host 75,000 spectators and because of the invisible beer bug, only around 13,000 fans will be attending.
In other words, if there is a record to be made, Tom Brady will probably make an appearance.
I want to see Brady and Mahomes meet each other in the final game. The oldster veteran vs. the up-and-coming star of the league. It may be the deciding factor whether I buy a new jacket that I don’t need or I just continue admiring a guy that only knows how to win in spite of all odds.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.