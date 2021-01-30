I saw a staggering statistic the other day. It was a complete random stat that was from two different sports.
It involved Tom Brady and Steph Curry.
The comparison was between Curry's 3-point shooting showmanship with Brady's Super Bowl appearances.
This week, Curry moved into second place in 3-pointers made in the NBA. He is only trailing Reggie Miller. Miller's record will not last long for Curry. The Golden State Warrior hits an unbelievable 43.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
That is an amazing accomplishment. There is a video that shows Curry hitting 105 straight 3-pointers in a practice.
Those are amazing feats. But.....
As well as Curry hits 3-pointers, it is still below a Brady stat. Tom Terrific will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl next week. He has been in the NFL for 21 seasons. That means that 47.6 percent of the time, Brady has been to the championship game of the NFL.
Let that sink in. Tom Brady is more likely to play a 16-regular game season with two or three playoff games and make it to the playoffs than Curry is to hit a 3-pointer in a game.
This season Tom Brady has proven that he is the best NFL player ever.
He was very successful in New England in leading the Patriots to nine Super Bowls over his career. He parts ways with New England and goes to Tampa Bay.
The Bucs were below .500 last season the Pharaoh shows up and now they are in the Super Bowl. Tom has a way of winning. He always does it.
"All I do is win, win, win no matter what." Those are song lyrics from DJ Khaled. That should have been written about Brady. That is all he does.
Another statistic that sticks out about Brady is the amount of trips to a conference championship. Darling Tom has been to 14 AFC or NFC championship games in his 21 years of playing football.
That means that his percentage of going to the championship game is higher than the free throw shooting average of most high school teams.
Tom has been to more divisional championship games than 29 of the 32 teams that are playing in the league. That is not counting the Patriots, whom he took to 13 of their 15 championship games.
The Cowboys have been to 15 division finals (not one since 1995); Pittsburgh 16 and San Francisco 17.
Brady’s accomplishments on the field may not be equaled. Look at other sports and there is no one that can compare.
Michael Jordan without question is the best player ever in the NBA. He can’t equal Tom’s results.
Look at Wayne Gretzky in NHL. No comparison.
There are several hundred great baseball players, but none of them can compare to Brady.
Pele and David Beckham are no where close to Brady.
I don’t know any bowling stars except for Kenny DeYoung. Again, no comparison. There may be a WWE star that is great, but it is not a sport.
Michael Phelps had a great run, but that is an individual run in swimming.
Joe Willis and Brad Maberry are great axe throwers, but they are not Tom Brady.
Jim Witty has a quick wit, but again. He is no Tom Brady.
I always liked Tom Brady. I may be in the minority, but I can appreciate a kept man. Tom may make millions and millions of dollars, but they don’t compare to the amount of money that his wife makes. Gisele Bundchen is a model that is worth twice the amount of money of her little Tommy boy.
When the Super Bowl takes place next week. You can bet I will be cheering on my Chiefs. I will be disappointed if they don’t win, but I don’t mind if Tom wins his last one.
Of course, the 43-year old quarterback can prove everyone wrong.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
