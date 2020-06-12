EDWARDS JUNCTION — When in the Ozarks forest, there will be waterfalls that will have many paths leading to the falls.
Woods Boys Waterfall in Edwards Junction is one of those.
It is a leisurely 2.4 mile round trip to visit the falls or there is a 4.4 mile round trip hike to visit the bottom of the waterfalls.
Sometimes, the top is the better option for those that don’t want to bushwhack on a trip.
From the trailhead, travel nearly 1 mile on the path. This path has several mud holes along the way. However, around each mud hole there is a small path that will keep the feet from getting dirty.
For most of the trip, the hike is a dirt trail. About a quarter of a mile into the adventure, there is a small branch. This water is part of the two creeks that flow into the Woods Boys Falls.
After crossing the first creek, the path becomes very rocky. The rocks are loose and it is okay to take one’s view from nature and focus on the path.
About a third of a mile into the trip, the path will take a turn to the left. Follow the path down the road.
The next .67 miles, the path takes a steady downhill projectory. The lush Ozark forest provides a canopy for hikers while the sun is hitting the top of the leaves.
At the mile marker there are two options. Hikers will know when they have reached a mile in the trip. There will be the second small branch of the hike.
The two options are easy. Hikers can turn left and go about a quarter of a mile to the waterfall or hikers can travel straight on the path. The straight path will lead to bushwhacking and approximately another two miles to the trip.
Bushwhacking also adds more downhill travel. That means more uphill travel to get out of the canyon. Continuing to walk will take hikers down the hill. Once, the bottom has been reached, travel left along the bluff line until reaching the waterfall.
If the shorter hike is selected, there is a path to follow. It crosses the branch one more time but there are rocks that are placed to keep the feet dry. This branch joins the first one to add water to the falls.
Seeing the waterfall from the top is a great sight. However, there are no rails there and rambunctious children and some adults need to be closely monitored.
To the right of the waterfall, there are photo opportunities. Visitors can not travel far as the path ends with the bluff line.
There are two small pools of water that are located above the waterfall. These offer the opportunity to cool after the hike and before ascending.
Few hikes can be found when driving less than a half of a mile on a dirt road. This is one of those. On Highway 21 South of Boxley, visitors will continue through the town of Mossville. About 2 miles past Mossville, Newton County Road 9050 will be on the right hand side of the road.
Travel down this road for .3 of a mile. The trailhead will be on the right side of the road. There is a sign on the left side of the county road.
The name for the waterfall comes from a group of five brothers that lived in the area. The waterfall is one that any family would be happy to have named after them.
