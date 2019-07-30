The Ramsey Motor Wranglers were not an easy out for any team at the end of the season.
Anyone who watched the American Legion baseball team throughout the season seen improvement at every level from one game to the next.
However, there were some growing pains to begin the season.
Looking back at the end of May, there were 28 kids who came to the tryout. They were down to 18 by the first practice.
“You can only play nine at a time,” Wrangler head coach Steve Williams noted about the biggest struggle early. “We spent maybe a month or more dealing with that and it held us back. When that was all cleared out of the way and we got down to the core group of kids who really wanted to play, that’s when our whole team changed.”
Williams reflected back to 20 years ago when he coached a legion team in 1999.
“The game of baseball hasn’t changed a bit,” the coach commented. “The stuff around the game has changed tremendously. One of the things is all the travel baseball. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it can turn into a problem. The first month or so of the season was dealing with playing time.”
When Williams last managed a legion team, it was the only show in town. Kids either played legion ball or they didn’t play in the summertime. With the expansion of travel baseball and the many options that kids have to play, playing time is a big deal to both kids and parents.
“Anytime you can get a kid out on the field playing is a good thing,” Williams continued. “There’s no substitution for game time. There’s a level of fighting and scratching to get in the lineup. Some handle it well, some not so much.”
In high school baseball, most players enter the season with an understanding of their role on the team and what is expected of them. With legion baseball, each team starts from scratch and works to figure out what lineup works best.
The Wranglers opened the season with a pair of wins over Mountain Home McCloud. Then a six-game losing streak brought things into perspective.
“The biggest thing from beginning to the end was getting to that group of kids who really wanted to be there and understood their role,” Williams continued. “Then it became really fun and we played really well at the end of the season.”
The Wranglers began the month of July with a four-game winning streak and the team was beginning to come together.
“I think we continually got better,” said the coach. “We got through the blending process of bringing a bunch of kids together from different backgrounds. There is a certain amount of growing time there, but I think it ended in success.”
The team played in both the Mountain Home Lockeroom and the Springfield Holiday Tournament during the season. Both groupings resulted in the Wranglers falling short to open the tournaments but finished with wins to close out the road trips.
Fighting until the very end and never giving up became a staple for the Wranglers despite trailing late in some games.
“We beat that Fort Smith bunch twice with walk-offs,” Williams exclaimed. “We had that fight and that drive to succeed. From a coaching standpoint, that is loads of fun. It’s something that grew throughout the course of the season.”
The season came to an end at the Arkansas AA State Legion Baseball Tournament on Sunday at the Equity Bank Sports Complex during the third round of the consolation bracket against Siloam Springs.
“There’s only one team that ends on a victory,” said the coach. “But, I think we had a good year. They were a fun tight-knit group who never laid down and never quit. There was a lot of cutting up and they kept everybody loose. The last three weeks with that core group was really a lot of fun.”
Williams wasn’t alone in the dugout.
“I have to give a shout out to Steve Hicks,” Williams mentioned. “He helped me all summer long and was great. He took them through the dead period and won some games. I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s been around baseball for a long time and helps with lots of private instruction. Having the ability to bounce ideas off of him was big. Between him and his wife Denise who kept the book for us, they were such a benefit to our group. John Phillips was also a big help driving the bus and helping out when needed.
“The parents were awesome and it got really loud when we had that walk off against Fort Smith in the tournament,” Williams mentioned about the fans. “They were so supportive. That makes it really cool for the players. It’s a big deal to anybody to know that people are supporting you.”
The Wrangler coach finished with his comments to the team after the final game, “It was a lot of fun. I told our players that I’d do anything for them. I love their fight and that they never quit. Even in that last game, we were down 11-0 and they loaded the bases and never stopped fighting. I would take those kids anywhere, anytime. We were as good as any team that was there at the end of the year. It just didn’t fall the way we wanted it to fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.