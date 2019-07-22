SILOAM SPRINGS — The Ramsey Motor Wranglers are looking to add some road wins to their record before action in the American Legion State Baseball Tournament this weekend. Last Friday’s road trip to Siloam Springs didn’t help their cause.
The opening game of a doubleheader was a time-limit game due to the excessive heat and travel. Ramsey Motor took a lead into the third inning but couldn’t stop the home team while finishing with a 7-4 loss in six innings. The second game ended in a run-rule with Siloam Springs giving the Wranglers an 11-1 loss after three innings.
Siloam Springs 7, Wranglers 4
As the temperature got larger, the strike zone got smaller during a 7-4 Wrangler loss in the opening game of the doubleheader against Siloam Springs.
Ramsey Motor found themselves in a 2-0 hole to begin the second inning.
Bryce Bonds led off the inning with a hit into left field for the Wranglers. Cameron Miller was then hit by a pitch to get a pair of runners on base. Tyler Hutcheson loaded the bases after being walked.
Glen Nelle then hit a short grounder that was fielded by the pitcher. Bonds was forced out at home but the bases stayed loaded when Nelle beat the throw to first base.
Miller got the first Wrangler run on the scoreboard when Trayson Hicks sent a shot up the middle for an RBI. Three baserunners were left stranded for Ramsey Motor as the inning ended on a fly ball to the outfield.
Siloam Springs was held scoreless in the bottom of the second and the Wranglers still faced a 2-1 deficit entering the third inning.
With one out, Bodie King reached on a walk and Bonds followed by reaching on a throwing error. Both runners scored after advancing on passed balls and a single by Hutcheson as the Wranglers took a 3-2 lead entering the bottom of the third inning.
Siloam produced four runs in the third to reclaim the lead, 6-3.
Both teams retired the side in the fourth inning.
With two outs, Nelle hit a single up the middle followed by Ty Phillips connecting for a hit into left field. Hicks hit his third-straight single of the inning with a drive up the middle that scored Nelle to get the Wranglers within, 6-4.
The Nelle run proved to be the final run of the inning for the visiting team.
Siloam Springs added another run in the bottom of the inning and took a 7-4 advantage into the sixth inning.
With one out, King hit for a triple into right-center field followed by Bonds getting walked. However, the ballgame ended on a double play and the Wranglers opened the series with a 7-4 loss.
King, Bonds, Miller and Nelle accounted for all four Wrangler runs.
Hicks had three hits in the ballgame for Ramsey Motor. Nelle had two hits and Bonds, King, Hutcheson and Phillips had one hit apiece.
Siloam Springs 11, Wranglers 1
The second game ended quickly after Siloam Springs took an 11-1 advantage with a big third inning to finish with a run-rule win.
It was one-two-three in the first inning for both teams.
Plumley reached on an error to begin the second inning and then reached third base after a passed ball. Trey Curbow followed with an RBI single that put the Wranglers ahead, 1-0.
Dameon Ireland and Miller later reached base with walks, but all runners were left stranded after a fly ball.
Siloam Springs added two runs in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead and never allowed another Wrangler hitter to reach base.
The home team dominated the third inning by scoring nine runs and walking off with an 11-1 run-rule win.
Plumley scored the lone Wrangler run in the loss.
The Wranglers will play their final regular season game on Tuesday when they travel to Salem for a one-game matchup at 6:30 p.m.
The state tournament begins on Friday at the Equity Bank Sports Complex with the Wranglers playing Jacksonville in the first round at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.