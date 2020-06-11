The atmosphere of the ballpark and the ability to watch players on the field was the upside for fans rather than the outcome of the games on Wednesday evening at Jack Williams Field for the season opener of American Legion baseball.
Action on the diamond resulted in a pair of run-rule games with the home team Ramsey Motor Wranglers falling short in both games against Mountain Home Lockeroom, 11-0, 14-1.
Lockeroom 11, Wranglers 0
The first game found the Wranglers on the wrong end of a shutout decision.
After a scoreless first inning, Lockeroom scored eight runs in the second and one run in the next three innings to hand the Ramsey Motor team an 11-0 loss to start the season.
Cole Keylon reached after a base on balls in the bottom of the first for the Wranglers, but he was stranded after a scoreless first inning.
Keaton Brown started on the mound and struck out two batters for the home team, but coach Matt Rodden called in Zach Still with one out in the second, trailing 3-0.
Lockeroom added another five runs before Wrangler catcher Timber Crenwelge threw a runner out at third to end the top of the second.
Trailing 8-0 in the bottom of the second, the Wranglers got their first hit of the game when Trayson Hicks sent a one-two pitch into the grass of left field for a single. The inning ended with Hicks stranded at second base after two-straight outs.
Mountain Home added another run in the third but Abe Glidewell’s trip to the mound for the Wranglers concluded by striking out two batters to put the bats back in the hands of the home team.
The final three innings were three up and three down for Ramsey Motor while Lockeroom scored one run each to end the game in the bottom of the fifth with an 11-0 run-rule game.
Lockeroom 14, Wranglers 1
The second game started out like the first and it also ended like the first.
Mountain Home built a lead in the second inning and added to the advantage for a 14-1 run-rule victory after three innings.
Hicks started on the bump for the Wranglers.
The Lockeroom held a 1-0 lead with one out and the bases loaded early in the top of the first. Hicks then fielded a hard-hit ball up the middle and quickly threw to home where Keaton Brown stepped on the plate and rifled a throw to first baseman Logan Plumlee for a one-two-three-play. A fly ball to left field ended the top of the first.
Tyler Hutcheson opened the bottom of the second with a single, but was later thrown out trying to reach second base. Plumlee followed with a short grounder that never left the infield but reached base safely. Breckin Duck was the last player to touch a base after reaching on an error. Duck and Plumlee were left stranded after a pair of one-three plays ended the first inning.
Mountain Home hit three doubles and a triple in the top of the second to increase the lead to a 6-0 score while keeping the Wranglers hitless in the bottom of the inning.
Ramsey Motor threw three pitchers at Lockeroom in the top of the third. It didn’t keep the visitors from racking up runs from their first eight batters to take a 14-0 lead entering the bottom of the third.
The lone run of the night for Ramsey Motor came in the final inning. Hutcheson took first base after watching four-straight pitches with one out. He then advanced three bases on three passed balls.
Ramsey Motor traveled to Clinton for a doubleheader with Clinton on Thursday and will play a pair of games on Friday and Saturday in a Fort Smith tournament.
