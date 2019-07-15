A perfect day for baseball didn’t finish with the results that the Ramsey Motor Wranglers wanted in their last homestand of the regular season.
After winning four of their last five games, the Wranglers lost both ends of a doubleheader against Siloam Springs on Sunday afternoon at Jack Williams Field. The opening game was a 9-6 loss followed by a 16-8 defeat in the final game.
Siloam Springs 9, Wranglers 6
An early lead fell apart in the fifth inning and Ramsey Motor was handed a 9-6 loss at the hands of Siloam Springs.
Ramsey Motor faced a 2-0 deficit entering the bottom of the first inning.
The Wranglers began the offense with their first four batters reaching base and scoring.
Trayson Hicks hit a single into left field to lead off for the Wranglers. Teagan James followed with a successful bunt to get to first base and advance Hicks. Briley Saunier then hit a line drive toward left field and reached safely while Hicks finished rounding the bases to get the Wranglers within, 2-1. Bodie King continued picking on left field with a single into the outfield.
James, Saunier and King all worked their way around the bases to give Ramsey Motor a 4-2 advantage at the end of the first inning.
Neither team was able to put a notch on the scoreboard until the fifth inning.
The fifth inning proved to be the turning point of the ballgame as Siloam Springs was able to send six runners across the plate to retake the lead, 8-4.
Hicks began the top of the lineup with his second single into left field to get things going in the bottom of the fifth.
James then reached base on a hit before being forced out on a fielder’s choice to second base after Saunier hit a grounder to the second baseman.
With two outs, King sent a shot into left field that scored Saunier to get the Wranglers closer, trailing 8-6.
King would later be left stranded as the fifth inning ended with a strikeout.
The sixth inning went scoreless and Siloam Springs extended their lead in the top of the seventh with three hits and one runner reaching home plate for a run.
Ramsey Motor entered the bottom of the seventh trailing by a 9-6 score. The Wranglers hit into a pair of ground outs before the ballgame ended on a strikeout to end the contest with the home team getting a loss.
“I thought we played pretty well the first game,” Wrangler coach Steve Williams commented. “But one inning killed us. We have to eliminate those kind of innings. Glen Nelle pitched a very good game and deserved a better result.”
Hicks and Saunier scored two runs apiece for the Wranglers in the defeat. James and King added one run each.
Siloam Springs 16, Wranglers 8
The Wranglers got behind in the early goings and couldn’t narrow the deficit in the second game. The ballgame ended in four innings with Ramsey Motor taking a 16-8 loss in the final contest.
Siloam Springs picked up where they left off from the first game.
The visitors scored three runs in the top of the first to take a quick lead.
James earned the first Wrangler hit of the second game with a drive into left field. Saunier followed by taking a base on balls.
With two outs, Bryce Bonds sent a shot up the middle while James and Saunier were able to score to get the Wranglers closer, trailing 3-2.
Siloam Springs scored five runs in the top of the second while retiring the side on defense. The visitors then added another four runs in the top of the third.
Ramsey Motor was facing a 12-2 deficit to begin the bottom of the third.
The Wranglers put five runs on the board with one out. Hicks, James and Saunier all hit for singles followed by King and Bonds both getting hit by pitches. All five runners maneuvered their way around the bases for runs during the continued barrage of Miller getting a hit into left field and Tyler Hutcheson and Glen Nelle getting walked.
The Wranglers were able to tighten the score to a 12-7 affair before the end of the third inning.
Siloam Springs responded accordingly with another four runs in the fourth inning.
Trailing 16-7, Trey Curbow reached base in the bottom of the inning followed by a pair of hits from James and Saunier. Curbow found his way around the bases but it would prove to be the only run for the Wranglers and the game ended with Ramsey Motor getting a 16-8 loss.
James and Saunier scored two runs each in the contest for the Wranglers. Hicks, King, Bonds and Curbow added one run apiece.
The Wranglers will play again on Tuesday when they travel to Fort Smith for a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.