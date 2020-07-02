The first night of a three-game slate of games didn’t go the way the Ramsey Motor Wranglers had hoped.
Fort Smith’s Forsgren Sportsman team visited Jack Williams Field for a doubleheader on Wednesday evening and defeated the Wranglers in both games.
The first game was a 9-2 loss for Ramsey Motor and despite a late push in the second game, the Wranglers dropped the second game by a 12-5 mark.
Forsgren 9, Wranglers 2
Ramsey Motor gave up multiple runs in four different innings while only crossing home plate twice in a 9-2 loss.
Forsgren scored two runs in the second and another two in the fourth as the Wranglers faced a 4-0 deficit in the bottom of the fourth.
With one out, Zach Still hit a single to center field followed by Teagan James getting walked. Cameron Miller then hit into a fielder’s choice which stopped James from moving to second but advanced Still to third base. Keaton Brown earned a RBI with a drive to left field that scored Still to make it a 4-1 game after four innings.
Forsgren added another two runs in the fifth and three more in the top of the seventh.
Facing the wrong end of a 9-1 score entering the bottom of the seventh, Brown was walked followed by Noah Moix hitting a short single to left field. Trayson Hicks was then walked to load the bases with Logan Plumlee on deck.
Plumlee hit a shot to left field that sent Brown home for a score that proved to be the final run of the first game.
Forsgren 12, Wranglers 5
The nightcap finished much like the opening game, a seven-run loss for the Wranglers, 12-5.
Ramsey Motor faced an 8-0 hole entering the bottom of the fifth.
With one out, Moix reached on a single to left field before stealing second and third base. Moix later reached home plate on a throwing error.
Forsgren added two more runs in the sixth and held a 10-1 advantage when the Wranglers took to bat in the bottom of the inning.
Defensive errors helped the Wranglers add four runs without a RBI.
Jarrett Wilson and Plumlee each reached with singles and later rounded the bases on errors for runs. Tristan Thompson was the next score after hitting into a fielder’s choice and Moix added the final run of the game after reaching on a single and advancing on a Kaden Quandt double into the outfield. Moix scored on a passed ball to make it a 10-5 game at the end of the sixth.
Forsgren added two runs in the seventh and held the Wranglers scoreless in the bottom of the inning to hand Ramsey Motor the loss.
The Wranglers played Mountain Home McCloud on Thursday and will finish the week with a doubleheader on Friday at 5 p.m. against Batesville.
