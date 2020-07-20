FORT SMITH — The season that almost wasn’t is now narrowing down.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Ramsey Motor Wranglers enter the Arkansas American Legion AA State Tournament. The field of eight teams will be hosted in two ballparks with a double elimination bracket.
“The kids are excited to play and we’ve been playing better each game the last couple of weeks,” Wrangler skipper Matt Rodden commented. “We’re looking forward to this tournament to see how good we can be.
“It’s going to come down to pitching,” the coach continued. “If we throw strikes and do what we’re supposed to do on the mound, then we’ll be in every game.”
Four teams will play in Fort Smith and the remaining four teams will play at Jacksonville in the first two rounds. The two teams that emerge from their pool play will move onto the semifinals which will take place on July 25-26 in Jacksonville.
The Wranglers are slotted in the 3 p.m. game at Southside High School Field in the Boys and Girls Club Complex against Siloam Springs on Wednesday at Fort Smith. A win would put them in the second round and they would play on the same field at 6 p.m. A loss would result in the Wranglers playing at Northside High School in Hunts Park on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
A Wrangler win on Wednesday would pit the team against the winner of the Mountain Home and Fort Smith contest. A loss would match the Harrison team against the loser of the Mountain Home/Fort Smith game.
Despite coming off of some losses, Rodden feels like his team has progressed through the season.
“In the last two weeks, even though we’ve been on the wrong end of the scoreboard, the games have been cleaner and we’ve come on offensively,” Rodden said. “It just takes one guy to get things going and it gets contagious. That’s what I’m seeing right now. I think we can hit with anybody when we’re on.”
The camaraderie of the team has also progressed throughout the season.
“This team likes to be around each other and like to play the game,” Rodden concluded. “We’ve had some rough games, but I haven’s seen a give-up attitude. They just show up ready to play.”
Team members of the Ramsey Motor Wranglers include: Tristan Thompson; Zach Still; Keaton Brown; Trayson Hicks; Tyler Hutcheson; Breckin Duck; Timber Crenwelge; Bryce Bonds; Noah Moix; Kaden Quandt; Kohen Phifer; Cole Keylon; Cameron Miller; Ty Phillips; Jarrett Wilson; Logan Plumlee; Mason Smith; Abe Glidewell; Teagan James; and Joey Stoeckle.
The team is coached by Rodden.
