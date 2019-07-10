The Ramsey Motor Wranglers had two games that came down to the wire on Tuesday night at Jack Williams Field.
It was a split decision on the scoreboard. The Wranglers won the first game, 6-5, but lost the second contest 4-2. The team was playing a squad out of Fort Smith.
Harrison 6, Fort Smith 5
Harrison scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to post a 6-5 win.
Down one runs to start the bottom of the seventh, the Wranglers took advantage of a passed ball that scored the last two runs.
Teagan James got on base after an error by the Fort Smith shortstop. Briley Saunier reached next on an error before a single by Jake Plumley scored James.
Brodie King was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
With Bryce Bonds in the batter’s box, a pitch got away from the catcher allowing the speedy Saunier to score from third. Plumley moved to third and saw that the catcher was having trouble finding the baseball.
Plumley then sprinted home to give the Wrangler’s their fourth win in a row.
“It was a very good win,” said Wrangler coach Steve Williams. “We let some opportunities get away from us during the course of the game, but they never quit battling and it paid off. Plumley was on second and running hard. He was very aware of the catcher having trouble.”
Picking up the win in the game was James who came on in relief.
“Teagan gave us four innings of great relief,” said the coach. “I was very happy for the kids. It showed that we had the right nine on the field for that game.”
Fort Smith took a 1-0 lead after the second inning and added two more runs in the third.
The Wranglers came back with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Tyler Hutcheson, James and Saunier all scored in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, 3-3. In the top of the fourth, Fort Smith scored again to make it a 4-3 contest.
James was the winning pitcher in the contest.
Fort Smith 4, Harrison 2
Fort Smith defeated Harrison, 4-2, in a five-inning second game.
The visitors took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. It was a lead that the Wranglers could not overcome.
In the bottom of the fifth inning trailing, 4-2, the Wranglers were hoping for more magic like the team had produced in the first game. Bodie King was walked to start the frame.
Trey Curbow singled to right center field to put runners on first and second.
Two strikeouts later, the runners were still on first and second. A hard line drive by Bonds was snared by the first baseman to end the game.
The Wranglers scored two runs in the first inning to account for all of the runs.
Hutcheson and Plumley each scored for the Wranglers.
The Wranglers will travel to Batesville on Thursday to continue legion action with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
