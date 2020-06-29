SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sometimes shaky starts turn into strong finishes.
The Ramsey Motor Wranglers went 2-2 over the weekend in the Springfield Holiday Tournament with a doubleheader on Friday and another two games on Saturday.
Friday’s results were an 8-0 shutout loss to Kickapoo followed by a 10-3 loss in the second game against Branson.
Saturday’s pair of games were all about wins. The Wranglers defeated Springfield Glendale 4-1 in the first game and closed with a 12-2 victory over Mountain Grove.
Kickapoo 8, Wranglers 0
The first game was the biggest struggle for the Wranglers that ended in an 8-0 shutout loss.
Kickapoo put up two runs in the first inning and one more run in the second. A scoreless third inning was followed by two Kickapoo runs in the fourth and three runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
Trayson Hicks got the lone Ramsey Motor hit in the second frame with a shot into center field.
The Wranglers got three players on base in the final inning but none of the runners were able to find home plate before the inning ended.
Branson 10, Wranglers 3
Two productive innings weren’t enough as the Wranglers were handed a 10-3 loss in the second game of the tournament.
Ramsey Motor faced a 3-0 hole entering the fourth. Cole Keylon scored the first Wrangler run of the tournament after hitting a single to left field and later crossing home plate after a throwing error.
The Wranglers tied the game at three apiece midway through the fifth inning. The two runs came from Kaden Quandt who reached with a walk and Teagan James who was hit by a pitch. Both runners later scored on passed balls.
It proved to be the final runs for Ramsey Motor as Branson responded with seven runs in the fifth to set the final score, 10-3.
Wranglers 4, Glendale 1
Ramsey Motor controlled the lead the entire way against Springfield Glendale and finished with a 4-1 win in the first game on Saturday.
Hicks was the first batter of the game and found first base after getting hit by a pitch. He later scrambled for second after a wild pitch before Breckin Duck hit a RBI single to make it a 1-0 game.
Neither team scored until the fourth inning when the Wranglers tacked two more runs on the board. Noah Moix started with a single past the third baseman and Bryce Bonds added another runner after being walked. Both baserunners took advantage of passed balls to find their way around the bases to make it a 3-0 lead after four innings.
Keaton Brown added the final run for Ramsey Motor when Moix added his second hit of the game for a RBI single.
Glendale added one run in the bottom of the fifth but the Wranglers claimed the 4-1 win.
Jarrett Wilson took the win on the mound pitching a complete game with five strikeouts, two walks and only one run allowed.
Wranglers 12, Mountain Grove 2
Four and a half innings were all it took for the Wranglers to run rule the opposing team, 12-2.
Ramsey Motor exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a commanding lead.
Hicks started with a double followed by Wilson hitting a single. Duck then reached on a fielding error. All three runners scored on passed balls and the Wranglers took an early 3-0 lead with no outs.
Keylon was hit by a pitch and Timber Crenwelge was walked to keep runners on the bases. Mason Smith loaded the bases after getting hit by a pitch.
Brown earned a RBI after a fielder’s choice that scored Keylon before Joey Stoeckle crushed a shot that scored Crenwelge and Brown.
The final run of the inning came when Cameron Miller drove a pitch to left field that allowed Stoeckle to run home and make it a 7-0 ballgame.
Mountain Grove narrowed the lead in the second with two runs but the Wranglers went right to work in the bottom of the inning. Keylon was walked and scored on a triple from Plumlee. Stoeckle added the next run when he hit a RBI single past the second baseman that scored Plumlee.
Ramsey Motor held a 9-2 lead after two innings and continued to push the advantage in the third.
Duck hit a single to center field and Keylon was walked. Crenwelge added a run with a single to left field that scored Duck and Smith followed with a double that pushed Keylon and Crenwelge in for scores to make it a 12-2 game.
Stoeckle earned the win on the mound by throwing two innings with one strikeout and allowing two runs. James finished the final three innings with two strikeouts and four hits allowed.
The Wranglers return to action with a doubleheader at Jack Williams Field on Wednesday against Fort Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.