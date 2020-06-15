FORT SMITH — American Legion baseball had a busy weekend with a four-game round robin on Forsgren Field at the Evans Boys/Girls Club in Fort Smith.
The Ramsey Motor Wranglers opened their slate of games with an 8-3 win over Benton before falling to Bryant in the next contest, 6-4.
Sunday’s games resulted in a pair of losses after a 6-1 decision against Texarkana and then a 4-2 game with Forsgren.
Wranglers 8, Benton 3
Ramsey Motor jumped out to an early lead over Benton and finished with an 8-3 win in the opener.
After a scoreless first inning, the Wranglers scored four-straight runs to open the second frame. Timber Crenwelge was walked followed by Cameron Miller getting hit by a pitch. Teagan James loaded the bases after a hit got past the shortstop. The first run came when Noah Moix was walked to score Crenwlege and then the hitting resumed with Keaton Brown earning a single into left field to send home Miller. James scored after Cole Keylon hit a sacrifice fly into the outfield. The final run of the second came after Breckin Duck connected for an RBI single to left field that sent Moix across home plate for a 4-0 Wrangler lead
Moix earned his second run of the game with a single in the third and scored off of Duck’s second RBI of the contest. Keaton Brown added another run after being walked and finished rounding the bases when Trayson Hicks earned an RBI single to left field.
A 6-0 lead after three innings increased when Miller scored after being hit by a pitch for the third time in the game and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Moix.
Benton scored three runs late in the game but came up short.
Bryant 6, Wranglers 4
A late push by Ramsey Motor in the fourth and fifth inning wasn’t enough to overcome an early deficit as the Wranglers were defeated by Bryant, 6-4.
Bryant held a 3-0 lead entering the fourth inning and Ramsey Motor began putting runners on the bases. Logan Plumlee reached first on a fielding error and Crenwelge followed with a single past the third baseman. Plumlee scored off a sacrifice fly from Bryce Bonds and Crenwelge was the second Wrangler run after Jarrett Wilson hit a drive into right field to send Crenwelge home.
Bryant added another run in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 4-2 contest to start the fifth.
Trayson Hicks and Plumlee each scored in the fifth after being walked and taking advantage of errors to tie the game at four apiece.
Bryant put two runs on the board in the bottom of the inning and held on to claim the 6-4 win.
Texarkana 6, Wranglers 1
Offensive struggles for Ramsey Motor resulted in a 6-1 loss against Texarkana in the first Sunday game.
Texarkana scored one run in the first and two in the third.
Facing a 3-0 hole, the Wranglers managed one run in the top of the fourth when Bryce Bonds was walked and then later hit in by Crenwelge.
Texarkana added three more runs the rest of the way while holding Ramsey Motor scoreless to end the game with the Wranglers feeling a 6-1 loss.
Forsgren 4, Wranglers 2
The final game of the round robin went the way of the home team as the Wranglers suffered a 4-2 loss.
After giving up two runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Wranglers fought back to start the fourth by gaining two runs of their own.
Crenwelge reached first base following an error by the opposing pitcher and Plumlee was walked to put two runners on base.
Hicks continued the progress with a single followed by back-to-back walks to Brown and Wilson while Crenwelge and Plumlee found their way around the diamond for two runs.
Forsgren collected two more runs in the fifth and the Wranglers were unable to match the runs that led to a Ramsey Motor loss.
