FORT SMITH — The first round of the Arkansas American Legion AA State Tournament is in the books and the Ramsey Motor Wranglers are on the winning side of the bracket.
Wednesday’s matchup with Siloam Springs got off to a slow start but the Wranglers kept the bats busy in the final four innings to produce a 7-1 win and advanced to the next round.
“It starts and ends with pitching,” Wrangler head coach Matt Rodden commented. “Logan Plumlee was solid on the mound throwing a complete game and the defense was great behind him.”
Both teams went scoreless in the first two innings before the Wranglers started producing runs.
Cameron Miller scored the first run after getting walked and then scoring when Cole Keylon hit a sacrifice fly to right field.
The 1-0 lead held until Ramsey Motor increased the difference in the fourth inning.
With two outs, Keaton Brown and Bryce Bonds each reached on singles and Miller was walked to load the bases. Noah Moix then drove a pitch to left field to score Brown. Teagan James hit a RBI single past the shortstop to send Bonds home and the Wranglers held a 3-0 lead midway through the fourth.
Siloam Springs managed a run in the bottom of the inning, but it proved to be their only score of the game.
Zach Still and Trayson Hicks each added a run in the fifth inning with Bonds picking up a RBI.
The Wranglers controlled a 5-1 advantage to start the sixth inning and continued rounding the bases.
Keylon and Kaden Quandt were each walked with one out in the sixth. Each runner later scored with Hicks earning a RBI.
The Wranglers finished the game with a six-four-three double play and a trip to the next round.
Plumlee earned the win on the mound by throwing all seven innings with six strikeouts and two walks while allowing only one run on four hits.
Keylon, Duck, Still, Hicks, Brown, Bonds and Miller all scored one run apiece during the win. Moix, James, Keylon, Hicks and Bonds each drove in a run.
The Wranglers will return to action on Friday at 4 p.m. in Fort Smith where they will face the home team of Fort Smith.
A win will move them into the final bracket which begins on Saturday at Jacksonville. A loss will pair them against the winner of Mountain Home and Siloam Springs later in the day on Friday.
