I know that I am little corny with my jokes, with the things that I say. I guess there is now a genre for my behavior called “Dad Jokes.”
One of the things that I have done for several years is I make a selfie in a field while I am on vacation or traveling during the summer. After I take the photo, I do a dad joke.
I go to social media and say…”I am outstanding in my field.” I post the quote with my photo and wait for my daughters Lake and Hannah to make their comments about their father.
A couple of years back, I shot a picture while I was in Iowa. It had very tall corn stalks. They were at least 8 foot high. I could be seen when I was out standing in my field.
I made a comment about being like Field of Dreams the movie about the 1919 Chicago White Sox baseball team.
For those out of the loop on the World Series history, the Chicago White Sox were playing the Reds in the World Series in 1919 — 100 years ago. The Chicago team was found to be guilty of tanking in the Series and allowing the Reds to win that year in the best of nine series.
As a reward for giving up the series, the White Sox were given large sums of money.
The mafia was involved in the process and it stemmed from gambling.
One of the athletes from the Series was Shoeless Joe Jackson.
Jackson is one of my favorite characters in baseball.
The team was on trial in 1921 and found not guilty of the charges. Or course it was a “crooked” trial that was not recognized by Major League Baseball.
Major League Baseball lumped the entire team together and banned them for life from the sport.
Shoeless Joe declared he was not guilty until his death. His stats from the Series might prove that he was telling the truth.
He batted .375 in the Series and had 12 hits. His 12 hits was a record until the 1960s. He came to bat 32 times in the series and only struck out twice. He put the ball in the play. He didn’t have an error while playing the Reds in 30 chances of handling the baseball.
Jackson did his part, but he was banned with his other teammates.
He died in 1951. All during his life, he really thought that baseball would remove the black mark by his name. It never happened.
Shoeless Joe should have never been banned. He was a simple man that grew up without a formal education and he was taken advantage of by those that he trusted in the game that he loved.
Jackson has served his “life” ban. He finished that sentence in 1951.
It is 2019 and 100 years after the incident. If he is guilty, hasn’t he served his time? Should he still be remembered as a cheat?
My goodness, players today do things and are we quick to forgive? A few years back the beloved St. Louis Cardinal baseball catcher Yadier Molina had so much stick ‘em or glue on his protection gear that the baseball got stuck to his chest protector after it bounced up off he ground. Is that cheating? Goodness knows his 5-of-33 batting during the postseason this season should be looked at. He hit .152 during the postseason.
If Jackson had a lifetime ban from baseball, then it is time to reinstate him. It has been a 100 years. This is the time that Major League Baseball and the Hall of Fame get together and make a decision. It has been a century.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
