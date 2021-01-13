YELLVILLE — The Yellville-Summit Panthers continued play in the 2A-1 on Tuesday night.
When the evening was over, the Panthers and Junior Panthers were on the short end of their respective contests with Eureka Springs.
The Highlanders defeated the Panthers, 44-34, and the Junior Highlanders beat Yellville-Summit, 29-24.
Senior Boys
Eureka Springs outscored Yellville-Summit in the fourth period to break away and post a 44-34 win.
The Highlanders opened up with an 11-9 lead as Cody Sutterfield had four points in the first for Yellville-Summit and Robert Howell completed a three-point play.
Using the 3-ball to stay in the contest, the Panthers hit six 3-pointers in the second and third periods combined.
Sutterfield and Ben Cantrall each hit one in the second period and then Howell hit two and Cantrall and Holiday Derosier each added one in the third period.
The Panthers trailed, 18-15, at halftime and, 30-28, going into the final period.
Cantrall hit all three of Yellville-Summit’s buckets in the final period as the Highlanders outscored the Panthers, 14-6.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was Cantrall with 12 points. Howell added nine, Sutterfield eight, Holiday Derosier three and Briten Roberts two.
Junior Boys
Eureka Springs only had three players to score in the contest, but it was enough as the Junior Highlanders defeated Yellville-Summit, 29-24.
Yellville-Summit only scored eight points in the second half. The Junior Panthers led, 7-6, after the first period.
At halftime, Yellville-Summit led, 16-13.
Eureka Springs moved in front by a point after at the conclusion of the third period. The Junior Highlanders won the third and fourth periods by 8-4 counts.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was Kody Martin with seven points. Hunter Raley scored six points, Noah Layton and Landen Keiter four each, Jaxon Whitsell two and River Hill one.
