MOUNTAIN VIEW — Mountain View needed to pick up a 3A-2 win to stay in the hunt for a home playoff win.
Facing Yellville-Summit, the Yellow Jackets pulled the trick in a 36-20 win over the Panthers.
The Panthers scored a touchdown in the first and two touchdowns in the fourth period.
In the first, the visiting Panthers intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the 9 of Mountain View.
Eli Cagle scored on a run to make it a 9-yard one play drive.
Yellville-Summit led 8-6 after the first period.
Mountain View scored the next 22 points. The Yellow Jackets led 20-8 at halftime.
The score in the third period was 28-8 in favor of the home team.
Getting on the board next, Yellville-Summit had a seven-play drive that was capped by a Cagle pass to Kyle Dobbs from 8 yards out.
Mountain View answered to move back in front, 36-14.
The Panthers had one more scoring drive in them. Cagle connected with Dobbs from 15 yards out to set the final score of the game.
Mountain View travels to Clinton for the last game of the regular season. Yellville-Summit hosts Marshall in an important conference contest.
