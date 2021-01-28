YELLVILLE — The cat battle at Yellville-Summit on Wednesday was a come-from behind match that went down to the final minutes.
The Lady Panthers trailed the majority of the game but took the lead late and hit the free throws needed to post a 53-47 win over the Lady Bobcats.
Yellville-Summit trailed by a 15-8 score at the end of the first period and the margin increased to a 27-19 score leading into halftime.
Flippin was then held to seven points in the third frame while Yellville-Summit doubled their efforts and posted 14 points to the scoreboard. Kambree Gibson tallied six points int he third period to go with five by Kinley Morris and a trey from Mattie Weaver.
The third-period surge put the Lady Panthers back in the ballgame trailing by one points, 34-33.
Free throws were abundant in the fourth quarter. Yellville-Summit shot 22 charity shots and made 12 of the attempts.
Morris put 14 points through the net in the final period to go with four from Gibson and a pair of freebies by Abby Methvin.
Flippin shot for 13 points in the last 8 minutes but couldn’t overcome the Lady Panthers before the final buzzer. The loss was Flippin’s first 2A-1 defeat of the season.
Morris finished with 25 points for Yellville-Summit. Gibson scored 16 points, Jacey Davenport five, Weaver three and Methvin and Kiara Doshier two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.