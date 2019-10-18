YELLVILLE — Each team won a half of scoring Friday night at Yellville-Summit High School.
Unfortunately for the home team, Yellville-Summit, the squad fell, 37-8, against Clinton.
The Panthers won the second half of the game, 8-0.
However, the squad had given up 37 points in the first half.
With the loss, Yellville-Summit falls to 0-7 on the season with three weeks left. The squad is 0-3 in conference play with three games left.
Yellville-Summit is still in the hunt for a playoff sport.
