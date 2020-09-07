YELLVILLE — Yellville-Summit coach Lucas Morris may have found an identity for his Panthers that may lead him throughout the season.
Against Two Rivers, the Panthers put it all together and left Panther Stadium with a convincing, 42-6, win.
The Panthers are deep in most of their skill positions and Friday night competition between the running backs opened up the game.
"We have two backs that have almost the same skill set," said the coach of his backfield. "There was some competition there as the night went on and it made us a much better team."
Yellville-Summit was able to pile on the yards against Two Rivers. The team had 394 yards of total offense with 307 of those coming on the ground.
The Panthers led 24-6 at intermission, but the team took control of the game at the end of the second period and it carried over into the second half.
Ben Cantrall led the Panthers. He had nine carries for 162. That equals 20.2 yards a carry. He ripped on a 56-yard long run.
Aaron Robinson had 52 yards on nine carries with a long of 19 yards. Robert Howell picked up 36 yards on two carries. He also had a 31 yard run.
Briten Roberts had 30 yards on six carries; Jayven Keymer 12 yards on six totes; and Connor Crain -5 yards on three carries.
Through the air, the Panthers had three catches with two of those resulting in touchdowns.
Howell, Tristin Fellows and Lucas McVay each had a catch.. Fellows had a 50-yard touchdown reception and McVay had a 20-yard catch. Howell had a 17-yard touchdown catch.
Caiden Geier led the defense with 4.5 tackles. A.J. Jones had four tackles; Keymer and Caleb Rogers three each; Roberts, Jake Sills, Fellows and Hunter Smith two apiece; Robinson 1.5; Dawson Dillard, Howell, McVay, Christian Murphy, Daniel Maxwell and Evan Schalla one; and Cantrall, River Shephard and Cade Tilton .5 each.
"It was great to start the season with a win," said Morris. "We needed that positive start."
