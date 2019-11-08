YELLVILLE— Whoever won the football game between Yellville-Summit and Marshall, made the Class 3A State Football Playoffs.
It took almost the entire game to decide the winner. When the final horn sounded it was the Panthers defeating Marshall, 22-8, to claim the No. 5 seed from the 3A-2.
With the win, the Panthers will travel to Newport on Friday night for the playoffs.
Yellville-Summit finished the regular season with a 2-8 mark and they were 2-4 in conference play. Marshall finished 3-7 and 1-5 in league play.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Panthers entered the lockerroom at intermission with an 8-0 lead. Eli Cagle completed a 94-yard pass play to Kyle Dobbs for the scoring in the first half.
Marshall would answer the Panther score in the third period. Dagyn Williams traveled 61 yards for the Bobcats and Isaac Ragland added the two-point conversion to tie the contest at 8-8 with 4:16 left in the period.
Yellville-Summit answered that score with a touchdown by Britten Roberts on a 47-yard run with 1:02 left in the third period.
After two penalties moved the ball back to the 12, the Panthers Cagle hit Dobbs for the two-point conversion to push forward to a 16-8 lead.
Marshall was moving the ball late in the game, but was facing a crucial fourth down with just less than 5 minutes left to go from the squads 12.
Dobbs broke through the Marshall offensive line and tackled the Bobcats for a loss to stop the drive with 4:33 left in the game.
Yellville-Summit put the game away with a 12-yard touchdown connection between Cagle and Dobbs once again. The two-point attempt was not successful.
