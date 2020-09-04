YELLVILLE -- In a much anticipated season, the Yellville-Summit Panthers took to the football field for the first time this year.
Facing Two Rivers High School, the Panthers had enough offense to set the Gators back home with a 42-6 loss.
Yellville-Summit moves to 1-0 on the season while the Gators fall to 0-2.
The Panthers are back at home on Friday as they face Corning.
Two Rivers scored in the first period, but there was no doubt who was in control of the game.
Yellville-Summit led at halftime, 24-6.
Yellville-Summit opens new season
