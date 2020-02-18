DECATUR — It is hard to beat a team three times in a row.
Monday afternoon in the beginning of the 2A-1 District Tournament in Decatur, the Yellville-Summit Lady Panthers had to defeat the host team Decatur for the third time.
A free throw in the closing seconds was the difference as the Lady Panthers defeated Decatur, 36-35.
With 4.6 seconds left in the game, the contest was tied at 35. Yellville-Summit’s Allie Edmonds drove the baseline on the right side of the court. She was fouled before she was able to launch a shot.
Edmonds toed the line for a one-and-one. Her first shot bounced on the rim twice before finding the bottom of the net.
The second shot was off the mark and Decatur was able to track down the rebound. Decatur made a pass and dribbled to near midcourt before launching a shot with 2.2 seconds left.
Before the shot was launched the Lady Bulldogs bench had called timeout. The officials put 2.5 seconds on the clock. The ball was moved to the Lady Bulldog side of midcourt.
Decatur threw the basketball inbounds after the timeout. The ball arrived in the paint where Avery Dearmore blocked the shot for the Lady Panthers.
Entering the fourth period, Decatur led Yellville-Summit, 25-23.
The visitors scored on a bucket by Edmonds to tie the contest.
However, 20 seconds later the Lady Bulldogs moved back in front with a score in the paint.
It was a minute later before Yellville-Summit was able to pick up points again.
At the 5:18 mark, Mariah Crespino hit a trey that was followed by another 3-pointer from Jacy Riddle. The two shots gave the Lady Panthers a 31-27 lead with 4:33 left.
Edmonds scored the next points for Yellville-Summit. She took a pass off of an inbounds play that netted the squad two points.
With a six-point advantage, the Lady Panthers allowed Decatur to score five points in 24 seconds to claw back within a point.
After slowing the ball down on their previous possession, Yellville-Summit went back to work on the offensive end. Riddle scored the last field goal of the contest for the squad to give the team a three-point lead.
Nearly a minute later with 42.4 seconds left in the contest, Decatur connected on a free throw. The Decatur press created a steal and a bucket to tie the contest with 35 seconds showing on the clock.
Yellville-Summit held the ball for the last shot that created the Edmonds heroics.
The Lady Bulldogs led at the first break, 10-5. An Edmonds bucket was followed by a 3-pointer from Abby Brantner that tied the contest. With 6:37 left in the first half, Edmonds gave the Lady Panthers a 12-10 lead.
That was the last points for the Yellville-Summit in the first half. Decatur led 17-12 at intermission.
Edmonds started the second half with the hot hand. She hit two treys and then fed Dearmore for a bucket to make it a 22-20 contest midway through the third period.
Kambree Gibson nailed a shot in the middle of the lane and later Edmonds tied the contest at 23-23.
Decatur scored to set the third period score at 25-23.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was Edmonds with 16 points. Dearmore and Riddle added five each, Gibson four and Brantner and Crespino three apiece.
