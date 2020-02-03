YELLVILLE— The 2A-1 was in full swing on Friday night.
At the Yellville-Summit gym, Panther Nation hosted conference opponent Haas Hall of Fayetteville on the hardwood.
The Panthers struggled in the second half but built a big enough first-half advantage to claim a 29-25 win.
In senior girls action, the Lady Panthers cruised to a 50-16 conference win.
Senior Boys
Yellville-Summit built an early lead and withstood a late push by the Mastiffs to earn a 29-25 conference win.
Kyle Dobbs sank three free throws encompassing a bucket by Ryan Fletcher and Ben Cantrall drained a 3-pointer in the first quarter as the Panthers held an 8-7 advantage at the first break.
Haas Hall was held to a single field goal in the second frame while Yellville-Summit put up 12 points.
David Derosier hit a pair of treys and scored eight points while Briten Roberts and Dobbs each added a bucket.
The Panthers controlled a 20-10 lead entering the third frame and lost control offensively as Haas Hall scored seven unanswered points to narrow the deficit entering the fourth period with Yellville-Summit leading, 20-17.
Dobbs began the scoring in the fourth followed by a Derosier bucket. Cody Sutterfield hit a shot from behind the arc and Holiday Derosier and Cantrall finished the game at the foul line with a shot apiece.
Yellville-Summit outscored the Mastiffs by a 9-8 mark to take the win.
David Derosier scored 10 points in the win. Dobbs added seven, Cantrall four, Sutterfield three, Roberts and Fletcher two apiece and Holiday Derosier one.
Senior Girls
The Lady Panthers took control early in a 50-16 win over Haas Hall.
Mariah Crespino and Mattie Weaver each drained long shots early while Avery Dearmore scored five points in an 11-6 first quarter for the Lady Panthers.
Yellville-Summit increased the lead to a 25-11 lead at halftime after Allie Edmonds led the way with six points in the second period. Hailey Layton and Dearmore each sank a 3-pointer in the second.
Crespino added a pair of 3s in the third to lead Yellville-Summit to a 39-16 edge to begin the fourth period.
Kiara Westerhold hit a pair of buckets including a trey in the fourth while Dearmore added another 3 to her game-high 13 points. Jordan Senn got in on the action with a basket as Yellville-Summit rolled to a 50-16 win.
Dearmore’s 13 points led the way and Crespino finished with 11 points. Edmonds added eight points, Layton six, Westerhold five, Weaver three and Jacy Riddle and Senn two apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.