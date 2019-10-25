Yellville-Summit needed a win on Friday night in 3A-2 action.
The Panthers were winless on the season and need to get back into the 3A-2 race. Opposite Cedar Ridge, Yellville-Summit scored a big 36-0 win.
It was a big night on the ground for Eli Cagle. He rushed for four touchdowns on his way helping his team to the big win.
Crain had the other score for the the Panthers. Cagle had two two-point conversions for the Panthers and Kyle Dobbs scored the third two-point conversion to set the score.
Yellville-Summit led 28-0 at intermission.
With the win, the Panthers move to 1-7 overall and 1-3 in league play. Cedar Ridge falls to 0-4 in the conference race while falling to 1-7 on the season.
