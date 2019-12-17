FAYETTEVILLE — It was a good road trip on Friday night for Yellville-Summit when they traveled to Washington County for 2A-1 basketball action against Haas Hall Academy.
The senior boy Panthers won a close contest to end the night over the Mastiffs, 37-36.
Yellville-Summit’s senior girls had no trouble claiming a 46-27 win.
Senior Boys
Both teams got off to a slow start, but the Panthers picked up the pace as the game progressed to build a small lead and thwarted any Mastiff effort to take a 37-36 road victory.
With 3 seconds left in the game, David Desosier hit two free throws to lift the Panthers to the victory.
Cody Sutterfield and Briten Roberts scored the only field goals of the first period for the Panthers and a free throw from both Derosier and Kyle Dobbs gave Yellville-Summit a 6-4 lead to end the first period.
Ben Cantrell warmed up from behind the arc in the second with a pair of 3-pointers and Derosier sank a pair of field goals. Roberts ended the first half with a basket that put the Panthers ahead at halftime, 18-10.
Haas Hall made a run in the third period by outscoring the visitors by a 15-9 score.
Derosier, Holiday Derosier and Cantrell each scored three points for Yellville-Summit and the margin moved to a 27-25 Panther lead after the third quarter.
Sutterfield began the fourth with a basket followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Cantrell and David Derosier. David Derosier finished the game on the foul line with two charity buckets to give the Panthers a one-point win over the Mastiffs, 37-36.
David Derosier scored 13 points to lead Yellville-Summit in the win. Cantrell added 12 points, Roberts and Sutterfield four apiece, Holiday Derosier three and Dobbs one.
Senior Girls
A strong first half for Yellville-Summit put them in the driver’s seat the rest of the way for a 46-27 win over Haas Hall.
Mariah Crespino scored the first seven points of the game for Yellville-Summit with a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw.
Allie Edmonds and Avery Dearmore each added a bucket before Crespino lit up the nets again. The senior guard hit another pair of long bombs that sandwiched a score by Dearmore to give the Lady Panthers a 19-11 lead after the first 8 minutes.
Edmonds and Mattie Weaver each sank treys in the second period while Hailey Layton and Dearmore connected on field goals.
The Lady Panther lead grew to a 30-13 score at halftime after the visiting defense held the home team to a single field goal.
Haas Hall only hit two field goals in the third period for five points while Yellville-Summit added another eight points.
Crespino opened the second half the way she did the first, with a 3-pointer. Edmonds scored a short field goal before Abby Brantner drained a shot from behind the arc and Yellville-Summit took a 20-point lead into the final frame, leading 38-18.
The Lady Mastiffs outscored the Lady Panthers by a 9-8 mark in the fourth but field goals by Edmonds, Crespino and two by Dearmore kept the lead in check for a Yellville-Summit win.
Crespino was 5-of-7 from 3-point range with 18 points to lead the Lady Panthers in the win. Edmonds and Dearmore each scored 10 points, Brantner and Weaver three apiece and Layton two.
